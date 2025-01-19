Can’t Miss Sunrises Adventurers Should Catch Around the World at Least Once
One of the most tranquil things that a person can do to start their day is to see the sunrise, especially when on vacation.
It is something that happens every day, but there are some places around the world that provide a truly breathtaking view of it.
Which countries and destinations set themselves apart for the daily event? Over at Heepsy, a study has been done to figure out where the best location in the world to catch a sunrise in the morning.
Several factors were used to determine the rankings, including the number of sunrise-related Instagram hashtags, the average annual number of sunshine in terms of hours, air quality index, tourist arrivals and popular spots people take the sunrise in from.
Taking home the No. 1 spot in the rankings is New York City, New York.
With an approximate sunrise time of 7:17 AM, the City That Never Sleeps gives those night owls quite the scenery to ring in the morning with. The two most popular spots to see the sunrise are the Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park.
With over 66 million visitors per year, a lot of people have the chance to take in the immaculate views. 685,000 Instagram hashtags are recorded in New York, by far the most of any country that made the list. The next closest is Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with 245,000 Instagram hashtags.
There are two other places in the United States that made the list; San Francisco and Maui.
The California city came in at No. 7 with an average sunrise time of 7:23 AM and 33,000 Instagram hashtags. The Marin Headlands and Twin Peaks are two suggested destinations that are popular amongst sunrise hunters.
Maui, Hawaii has an average sunrise time of 7:06 AM with 18,900 Instagram hashtags. Haleakala Summit is highly recommended for viewing at the No. 9 country on the list.
Spain is featured on the list twice with Madrid and Barcelona coming in at Nos. 8 and 10, respectively. Templo de Debod in Madrid provides a unique viewing experience with its combination of ancient history and the modern cityscape.
Rounding out the list are Seoul, South Korea with the Namsan Tower or Han River; Sydney, Australia featuring Bondi Beach or Syndey Harbour Bridge; Paris, France with the Eiffel Tower view; Berlin, Germany headlined by the Reichstag Dome or Oberbaum Bridge.
“Sunrises provide an opportunity to see destinations in their most unfiltered state, offering moments of stillness and clarity that are rare in the hustle of daily life. The morning hours often reveal details of a city or landscape that might go unnoticed later in the day, making them a favorite for travelers and photographers,” Tabi Vicuña, the founder of Heepsy, said about the study.