Canadian Athlete Defies Expectations with Late Start in Sports
Few outside of the Yukon have heard of Mount Sima Ski Area. Still, to those who live in the nearby community of Whitehorse, it is a hub of year-round recreation, offering opportunities for skiing, mountain biking, and hiking for locals. The highly skilled snow athlete, Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon, began training at the age of 17 on the slopes of Mount Sima, a relatively late start by traditional standards, but this is not your typical place, and this is a remarkably creative and talented individual.
The Yukon is different. Whitehorse, a vibrant community nestled in the wilderness, is filled with passion, creative energy, and a sense of adventure. People here put their minds to something, and they make the unusual happen. The fabric of the Mount Sima community provided a great foundation to inspire a positive athlete development eco-system for Etienne.
Rising to the occasion. The 2020 FIS World Cup Slopestyle at Mammoth Mountain, California, opened the door for the world to catch a glimpse of Etienne’s skills. Looking back on that beautiful and sunny California day, the stoked Etienne gave it his all, taking down 5th place in a field of world beaters, like Colby Stevenson, Nicholas Goepper and more.
Summer is prime time for training. Etienne, is dedicated and driven, and is giving back to sport as he is also a summer camp coach at the Momentum Camps in Whistler, which offers Slopestyle training for youth.
Stay tuned, as Etienne has been busy working on a film project, and I am sure, given his talents, energy, and creativity, it will be well worth watching. Keep your eyes wide open for this inspired soul from the North.
Mount Sima, due to its location, can produce snow earlier than most ski areas in North America, and because of that, it is attracting more athletes like Etienne for early-season training on its world-class jump and rail features.