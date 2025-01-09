Carnaval de Québec: What To Expect From the Famous Festival in 2025
If you don't want to spend your entire winter cooped up indoors, swing over to Québec's 71st Winter Carnival where you can experience winter life in Québec City.
For decades, the festival has allowed visitors from near and far to embrace the winter season with fun activities, music, and sense of community.
According to the Carnaval de Québec website, this is the world's largest winter carnival.
In the 1950s, it turned into a beloved annual event.
While at the carnival, you will have several opportunities to visit the Scotiabank Sculpture Garden, which displays a large supply of sculptures located in Francophonie Park. In addition to the garden, staff members will be holding an ice carving workshop for individuals who enjoy working with their hands.
For the adventurous souls, be sure to stop by the exhilarating canoe race to watch the athletes navigate the chilling St. Lawrence River. If you would like an additional boost of comfort, you can purchase tickets to get a heated seat at the race, have access to the open bar, and enjoy the ferry.
If you're looking to get some more thrill from the experience, strap on your harness and take on the challenge of climbing to the top of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac where you will then rappel down the 160-foot building.
To partake in this activity, you must have prior climbing experience.
There truly is something for everyone at this festival. Whether you're looking for sleigh rides, ice skating, karaoke, or laser games, the Carnaval de Québec has you covered.
At the end of your fun-filled day, you can enjoy the stunning night parade with live music and views of Québec City.
Dress warm and enjoy the magic of Québec.
To make this trip a reality, you can secure your spots directly on the carnival's website. All activities end on Feb. 16, so act fast.