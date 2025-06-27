Catching Up with Kilian Jornet Before the Western States 100
I recently had the opportunity to chat with elite mountaineer and ultra runner, Kilian Jornet. He was thoughtful, inspiring, and insightful. The 2011 Western States 100 champion will embark on the demanding race tomorrow, hoping to emulate his last performance in the heat of California. He discussed training, balancing life with a growing family, the changing atmosphere on Mount Everest, his durable and sustainable shoe brand, and efforts to save the human species through research and scientific solutions. All of this before a brutal 100.2-mile race in the desert.
Killian Jornet holds the fastest known time speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. He owns the 24-hour uphill skiing record by climbing 78,274 feet. Killian recently set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. He has won the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc several times, the Grand Raid, Western States 100, and Hardrock 100.
In 2017, Jornet completed the Summits of My Life project with a double ascent of Mt. Everest, alone, without fixed ropes or supplemental oxygen. The project also included iconic mountains, including Cervino, Aconcagua, Denali, and Mont Blanc.
Exclusive Interview with Mountaineer and Ultrarunner Kilian Jornet
How is preparation going for the Western States 100? KJ: I have been running without water to emulate the harsh desert environment, and preparing for the heat - everything is now calculated. It’s challenging to train in Norway for a hot race in California, but I have been doing HIT training at 100+ degrees.
I recall reading Scott Jurek’s book, Born to Run, and delving into the history of racing the Western States 100. It's a race that I wouldn’t say I like, but I love the atmosphere. I love the mountains, and the Western course is the opposite of my mountain life.
I have not raced very much in recent years. I have limited travel to spend more time with my family and enjoy adventures in the mountains. Western is always competitive, and a challenge for me. It’s everything I hate, but a fun challenge.
As your family grows, how do you balance training and life? KJ: It’s become a challenge. I try to understand my limitations and priorities. I’m training while the kids are at kindergarten, and I don’t think about training when I play with them. We now have a 2-month-old baby, and my wife and I are sharing planning to prioritize time and energy. Like me, my kids love to be outside hiking.
What came first in your life, mountaineering or running? KJ: My parents are both mountaineers. I did my first 3k peak at 3 years and my first 4k peak at 5 years old. It was how my sister and I used to play. My parents came from a traditional mountaineering mindset. I was involved in cross-country running and skiing, and didn't think too much about competition.
Competition began at the age of 13, as I had a lot of energy. After school, I would head into the mountains for periods of up to 10 hours. My mother worried about that, so I entered ski mountaineering and began training for competitions.
You have many Fastest Known Times (FKTs), do you have goals to attain more? KJ: I love exploring what’s possible. The project in the Alps was a testament to what’s possible with logistics and sleep deprivation. What I learned in the Alps can be applied to other places, like the Himalayas. I have a sense of suffering and perseverance. I like that and want to keep doing it. Speed is a means to an end, but it’s never the ultimate purpose.
What are your thoughts on Mt. Everest these days? KJ: One of the most enjoyable aspects of mountaineering is the disconnection. It’s sad to see where it’s heading in the Everest scene. I’ve been to Everest several times. The last time I was on the South Side, it was heartbreaking. The ambiance wasn’t good. Climbers seemed to be seeking validation rather than the journey itself. It was not about the mountain. It was just the Everest name, and getting the picture.
I had one of my best days in the mountains when I turned around at 8,200m. The adventure of being alone with the beauty was fantastic. It’s something we are losing. We see people starting from base camp with oxygen, after taking a helicopter to base camp. I think it should be more about the journey.
There are pollution problems on the mountain, especially water pollution, which flows down the valley and into villages, affecting future generations. This reflects society, where everything revolves around success and achieving goals. When the goal is the only purpose, you lose some of the sense of importance in the journey.
What’s going on with your Foundation? KJ: We know glaciers are melting. A glacier just collapsed and covered a whole village in the Alps. This is not just about aesthetics; we will encounter water problems in the future that affect ecosystems and the survival of every species.
It’s not about saving the planet; the planet will continue, but particular species, including humans, won’t survive. We need to live in certain temperatures. If our planet has fewer species, we can’t live. It’s not about saving the planet, it’s about sustaining our existence.
I can generate awareness as both an athlete and a public figure, speaking out about and bringing communities together, and supporting research and scientists – they know the problems, and they will find the solutions.
Why did you start your brand NNormal, and what do you hope to accomplish? KJ: We began in 2022 and questioned whether to create another brand in a crowded market. We aim to improve processes and inspire others to do the same. First, it was the belief in making the best product to access the mountains. We need to find a sustainable model and produce durable products that can be repaired. This way, we produce fewer products, which is beneficial for the environment.
Other thoughts? KJ: It all connects. How can we ensure that our kids can explore beautiful places? I’m not sure my kids will have this opportunity. Each generation has been living a better life, and now that is reversing. We are becoming increasingly sedentary and consuming more processed, less healthy food than before. How do we make our future generations live in a better world? We must push our limits and live and work in a better way.