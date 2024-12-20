Adventure On SI

Caver Successfully Rescued After a Brutal Four-Day Rescue Mission

Rescue teams completed a grueling mission in Italy this week. While the caver suffered notable injuries, she survived the dreadful fall.

Maria Aldrich

While visiting Italy's Bueno Fonteno cave with a group of eight others, 32-year-old Ottavia Piana fell nearly 16.5 feet after a rock gave way. Although the woman was incredibly fortunate to survive, she suffered extensive injuries.

According to AP News, her fall resulted in the fracturing of parts of her face, knees, and ribs. Due to the unexplored location of her fall inside the cave, the entirety of her rescue took a grueling four days. The news source explained that every 90 minutes, members of the rescue team rested to assess Piana's condition.

Piana is a speleologist who is no stranger to cave exploration. At the time of her fall, she was working on mapping an area of the Abisso Bueno Fonteno caves that hadn't previously been explored. Despite her experience, her recent need for a rescue may have shifted her mindset on the sport.

"She's [Piana] speaking very little but said she would never enter a cave again," one of the medics told an Italian press member.

The rescue team was well-equipped with over 150 dedicated volunteers from the Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps. Six doctors and eight nurses were included in the efforts. With the nature of her injuries, the team worked tirelessly to get her out as fast as possible without presenting more danger.

"She's tired, exhausted and in pain... We have succeeded," Giorgio Pannuzzo, one of the volunteers, told BBC. "There was a freezing wind right by the entrance [to the cave] and if we stopped, she would have suffered even more from the cold. So, we were in a rush."

Piana's rescue comes just 17 months after a frightening situation she encountered at the Bueno Fonteno caves where she broke her leg and was trapped for two days.

With caves generally being remote and often including tight spaces, any rescue mission involving a caver can be challenging. The members who participated in Piana's rescue worked around the clock which ended in relief and success.

