Celebrated Olympic Skier Eileen Gu Graces 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue

Olympic Freestyle champion skier Eileen Gu shined in her recent SI Swimsuit debut.

Maria Aldrich

Feb 18, 2022; Zhangjiakou, CHINA; Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu (CHN) celebrates during the medals ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
After dominating on the slopes over the years, Olympic freestyle skier and gold medalist Eileen Gu continues to capture attention worldwide. During the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Gu took home two gold medals and one silver, making her the first freestyle skier to claim three medals during one Olympic Games, per Olympics.com.

Not only is Gu an accomplished Olympian, but she has also been a force to be reckoned with at the Winter X Games, having been crowned champion multiple times. Outside of her athletic career, she is a dedicated physics student at Stanford University.

Adding to her impressive list of acknowledgements over the years, Gu is again stepping back into the spotlight. This time, instead of appearing on the slopes, she will appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Champion Olympic Skier Eileen Gu Makes SI Swimsuit Debut

"This shoot holds such a special place in my heart and I'm so excited to share it with you finally - SI Swim 2025 issue is live on newsstands everywhere," Gu wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to celebrate beauty and strength with my @si_swimsuit family this week in NYC."

Gu's photo shoot took place in the warm and sunny Boca Raton, Fla. where she was photographed by Ben Horton. She is joined by fellow athletes Caroline Marks, Gabby Thomas, Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger.

This isn't the first time Gu has done a photo shoot. She has worked with other notable brands including Louis Vuitton, Vogue, and Victoria's Secret. Her final products speak for themselves—she's a natural in front of the camera.

Don't let her young age of 21 fool you—she's been performing on the slopes as if she's been at it for decades. She is expected to continue dominating and racking up accolades as she furthers her ski journey. To view Gu's full gallery for the 2025 issue, visit the official SI Swimsuit site.

