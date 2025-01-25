Celebrated Surfer Maya Gabeira Announces Retirement From Professional Surfing
Big wave surfer, Maya Gabeira, has been a driving force in the surf world since the start of her professional career as a young teenager.
In 2020, Gabeira set a Guinness World Record for the largest wave surfed (unlimited) by a woman, with the wave reaching 73.5 feet. The record was set in Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, an area known for its towering waves and surf scene.
Throughout her career, Gabeira has hit an impressive amount of milestones, ranging from Guinness World Records and earning the Best Female Action Sports Athlete ESPY Award, to claiming the WSL XXL Biggest Wave Award and a Teen Choice Award in 2010.
Gabeira, now 37 years old, has decided it's time to settle down and retire from her professional career.
"I am finally ready to step away from professional surfing and big wave surfing and find something else," she said in her Instagram video. "I have fulfilled my purpose."
"When I started this life, it was unthinkable that a woman would be competing with men, for a woman to surf the biggest wave of the year among men and women, and that Nazaré would exist, that world records for women would exist."
Gabeira made her official announcement on her social media, with heartwarming comments flooding the post.
Since her teenage years, Gabeira has served as an inspiration to the surf community.
Early in her career, she met big wave surfer Carlos Burle, who would come to play a large role in her life.
"She was only 19. I didn't know her that well, but I'd surfed with her a few times in Hawaii, and I could tell from her reactions on waves that she knew what she was doing," Burle told The Inertia back in 2013. "She had good confidence, and she looked like she was having fun. That's when I thought, 'I think I can work with this girl.'
Through her confidence and genuine enjoyment from the sport, Gabeira was able to form a remarkable career for herself.
While she will no longer be in the professional spotlight, it's likely that she will continue paying visits to the ocean to ride the waves.