Celebrating Canada's Success in the Iconic Kitzbuhel Downhill Race
The Hahnenkamm Races
The Hahnenkamm Races represent arguably the world's most prestigious FIS Alpine Ski World Cup race in Kitzbühel, Austria. These iconic ski races, the second oldest alpine skiing competition, have been held every year since 1931. This year a Canadian, Jack Crawford, won the glorious downhill down the fabled Kitzbuhel course.
There is much more to this incredible achievement. The victory results from the humble story of a small team competing in a winter nation perched on top of one of the giants in all of ski racing. Canada is a vast land with a small number of people relative to its vast mountains and pristine forests. This is a story of unbridled determination from Alpine athletes like Jack (James) Crawford, Erik Read and more.
In the sport of downhill ski racing you are always on the edge of finishing or falling. Kitzbuhel, is next level, complete chaos on two thin planks rocketing at sports-car speed down a pure ice surface. the event demands every fiber of one's attention, commitment and focus to cross the finish line in one piece.
Canada's Jack Crawford
Jack Crawford, won the Stanley Cup of ski racing - a race that has rarely been won by North Americans. The last Canadian to capture this prestigious was in 1983. Canada's alpine ski racing budget pales in comparison to powerhouse ski teams, including the U.S., Switzerland, and Austria. But their racers make up for resource shortfalls with determination, hard work and extraordianry grit. Elite racers Jack Crawford and Erik Read have proven that Canada belongs on the world alpine racing stage.
Canada's current group of athletes prepare and perform in a humble and powerful way, paving the way for a future generation of skiers that will return Canada to former glory days.
Many members of Alpine Canada’s team share the traits of Jack and Erik - of having the courage and discipline to keep going forward. Like former world tennis star, Roger Federer said during his 2024 Dartmouth Commencement Speech, “When you lose every second point, on average, you learn not to dwell on every shot,” Federer shared.
The next opportunity to watch FIS SKI World Cup ski racing will be the upcoming downhill and super G at Crans Montana, February 20-23, 2025. Crans Montana is a storied place for ski racing history having hosted the first downhill event in 1911. Perhaps the next chapter in ski racing tradition is being written by young and determined Canadians. Related Article