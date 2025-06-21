Celebrating Community: The Legacy of the Longest Running Climbing Festival
Incredible rock climbing surrounds Lander, Wyoming, so avid climbers will need no convincing to visit the iconic climbing region. However, for all of us who might be weekend warriors, gym rats, or relatively new to rock climbing, the International Climbers’ Festival is an excellent reason for a road trip. Experience the incredible connection with the climbing community, including workshops, a variety of zany events, fun competitions, gear information, local climbs, a superb lineup of local music, and more.
Community is Key. At the heart of this event is making everyone feel welcome and like they belong. If you had the chance to meet Todd Skinner, the event co-founder and a prominent wall climbing legend, he was the master of making you feel better and part of what is happening right now. The community of Lander comes alive to celebrate this sport, and International Climbers’ Festival proceeds help support the local non-profit, The Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance, which, through its various entities, helps protect, develop, educate, and support local climbing.
Climbing. Be ready to go, while most of the in town events happen in Lander’s City Park, you will be tested on the local bouldering scene, and find out why this area is famous, by getting your hands deep in the sinkers on the dolomite cliffs of Wild Iris, from 5.10 to 5.14, and many more options abound here in this climbers mecca.
The 32nd International Climbers’ Festival: July 10-13 in Lander, Wyoming
Limestone Rodeo is the legend of American climbing competitions
Competition. This part of the Wind River Range is known for challenging the world's best climbers, and the main event is the all-day Saturday, Limestone Rodeo, which you will not want to miss. The overhanging dolomite cliffs will be the draw, and it's exciting to watch the climbers test themselves, with the winner being the one who climbs the most challenging routes.
Celebration. Enjoy some night bouldering, and afterwards take in the tunes and local craft beers as everyone has come together to celebrate climbing and community here. To top it all off, you won’t want to miss the keynote speakers, Timmy O’Neill, Marcus Garcia, and Jamie Logan, who will share more to inspire, educate, and challenge you.