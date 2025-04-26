Adventure On SI

Chinese Climbers Secure Gold at IFSC World Cup Wujiang Speed Event

Chinese speed climbers rose to the occasion and made their nation proud at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Wujiang.

World Cup kicks off with Lead and Speed ACTION in Wujiang! 🇨🇳 / International Federation of Sport Climbing

Wujiang is in full celebratory mode after two of their climbers took home first place in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup speed finals. The competition was widely referred to as being tight—men and women were cruising up the wall faster than ever before, with their incredible finishing times directly reflecting the endless hours of training these athletes go through.

As expected during the qualification round, the American climber Sam Watson left a strong impression after coming out on top with a time of 4.76 seconds. With the crowd focused on Watson potentially breaking his world record of 4.74 seconds, pressure was on. While he looked steady in qualifications, he could not clinch the final victory. There will be plenty of time for Watson to break his record, but it wasn't meant to be at this competition.

Long Jianguo of China took gold, clocking a 4.88. During qualifications, he was just behind Watson but was able to creep up to the helm. Ukrainian Hryhorii Ilchyshyn took silver, with a time of 4.98, and Indonesian Kiromal Katibin took bronze, at 4.75.

IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 Speed Results

Sharing gold alongside Jianguo was fellow Chinese climber Zhang Shaoqin, who clocked a 6.32. Jimin Jeong of South Korea (6.37) followed behind her with silver, and Deng Lijuan of China with bronze (6.34).

"I didn't think about anything other than my own climbing," Shaoqin told the IFSC after competing. "I wanted to enjoy my competition and enjoy the climbing. I'm so happy to represent my country and make them proud."

The next IFSC World Cup will feature speed climbing on May 2-4 in Bali. Athletes will have yet another opportunity to demonstrate their skills, break records and ultimately take home gold.

