Citizen Watch’s Promaster Line the Perfect Piece of Equipment for Any Adventurer
There is a lot of materials and equipment that are needed for adventurers to have the perfect trip no matter what is on the itinerary.
Sometimes the toughest thing for a person to figure out is the right combination of functionality and aesthetics. Looking good is something some people take pride in, but not all equipment, especially depending on the activity, both looks and functions well.
But, that is something Citizen Watch has found the perfect balance of with their Promaster series.
First launched in 1989, Promaster is the leader in professional sports watches, combining several important factors such as durability, style and reliability into one regardless of what kind of environment the person wearing the watch is in.
The line includes three different watches, designed to perform in specific situations. There is the Land line that is perfect for anyone conquering mountains and trails. Then the Sky line, which is perfect for anyone taking to the air and soaring to new heights.
Last but not least, there is the Sea line for people in the water and diving, featuring the Promaster Dive 37MM.
That line received a glowing review from Jody MacDonald, an award-winning photographer who has adventured around the world on numerous occasions.
No stranger to the water, as she has sailed around the world twice and visited over 100 countries, the Promaster Sea watch goes with her everywhere.
“I’ve used many dive watches throughout my career, but Citizen’s range of Promaster Dive timepieces really stands out for their durability, precision, and ability to seamlessly combine functionality with bold, eye-catching design,” says MacDonald, who is also a Team Promaster: Sea ambassador, via Citizen. “No matter the level of adventurer, it truly makes all the difference to have a sturdy tool on your wrist. Plus, I love not having to worry about replacing batteries thanks to Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology.”
The Promaster Dive line features a 37mm silver-tone stainless steel exterior, creating a comfortable fit no matter the size of a person’s wrist, in addition to the Citizen’s Eco-Drive that MacDonald mentioned.
Their innovative design doesn’t require batteries; all that is needed is a source of light to keep the watch ticking. Another important piece of information is that the watches are ISO-compliant and water-resistant up to 200 meters.
Another adventurer who loves their Promaster Sea series is William Drumm, an acclaimed photographer of nature and documentary film producer.
A native of Denver, Colorado, he is another ambassador, like MacDonald, and speaks highly of the Citizen Watch.
“The Citizen Promaster line has a long history in the dive world, and their watches are not only reliable in the field, but also stand out as essential adventure gear. Beyond creating incredible dive watches for over 35 years, Citizen genuinely cares about the ocean, sustainability and conservation, values that resonate deeply with me. Many of their Promaster dive watches are sustainably powered by any light with Eco-Drive technology, meaning they’re not polluting landfills with batteries, and for every online sale on their website, they donate to worthy causes through 1% for the Planet. Any adventurer who wears a Citizen watch will not only have a reliable diving tool but also support a company that cares for the earth.”
Anyone who purchases a Citizen Watch is also doing their part to help preserve and save the environment.
In April 2023, the company joined 1% For the Planet, a non-profit organization that encourages businesses to contribute a single percent of their turnover to contribute to the protection of the natural environment.
Anyone who purchases a Citizen product will in turn be doing their part to help keep the environment safe, with the 1% For the Planet pillars being climate, food, land, pollution, water and wildlife.