Climb Mount Everest in Under One Week on a Gas Drug - Why?
Acclimatiztion
Climbing high requires physiological adjustment. Humans were not designed to live at altitudes pushing 8,000 meters – the Death Zone. But our bodies can adjust. The process of acclimatization allows climbers to break altitude barriers and achieve great heights. Beyond an impressive climbing resume and peak physical conditioning, actual bodily adjustments must take place to go really high. As climbers enter the ‘Death Zone’ (above 26,000 ft.), they will experience a gradual decrease in the amount air, resulting in approximately 25% - 33% of the oxygen we enjoy at sea-level.
The process intended to counter the effects of reduced oxygen is referred to as ‘acclimatizing’. This process consists of climbing mountains slowly, and incrementally – attaining higher and higher altitudes, then returning to lower altitudes to rest and prepare for another rotation at elevated altitudes. The regimen results in climbing portions of 8,000-meter peaks several times before attempting the summit.
Through ‘acclimatizing’, the body produces red cells at an amplified rate and allows the body to become more efficient with less air. Ultimately, climbers can survive on the highest reaches of mountains including Mt. Everest. On Mt. Everest, conventional acclimatizing can take up to two months while climbing up and down the mountain.
Impatient mountaineers have tried many methods to speed the process of acclimatization. The purist way includes climbing lower peaks in advance of embarking on an 8,000-meter peak journey. Of course, this only adds time to the process. Hypoxic Tent technology has spurned the development of sleeping contraptions designed to emulate the acclimatization process, which has proven to expedite the time requirement by as much as 50%. But for some this just doesn’t work. They want to go high - now.
Xenon Gas
Angela Benavides reported in an Article for ExplorersWeb that a Mount Everest expedition team intends to climb the highest mountain in the world over a 4-5 day period this spring. To do this, they will chemically supercharge the acclimatization process utilizing a new method – inhaling xenon gas. They will start sucking on the gas prior to setting out for the summit of Everest – no trek in, no rotations up and down the mountain, no time at Base Camp.
EPO boost
The inert gas, xenon, possesses a composition that dramatically increases the body’s ability to produce EPO. EPO (erythropoietin), a hormone that regulates the level of red blood cells in our system, seeks to maintain a healthy balance in our bodies. Xenon amplifies the acclimatization process by helping the body to produce more red blood cells without enduring the time-consuming process of climbing up and down mountains.
This team, part of Furtenbach Adventures, will fly to Kathmandu this spring during a favorable weather climbing period. They will start sucking the xenon, then fly to Everest Base Camp and immediately begin their summit push with Sherpa support. The round trip should take 4-5 days, as opposed to 7-10 weeks.
Lukas Furtenbach explained his plan with ExplorersWeb, as first told to the Financial Times, while recognizing that such an extreme departure from the norm would attract skepticism and scorn from the mountaineering community. The Austrian guide specializes in ‘flash expeditions’. By utilizing hypoxic training and other cutting-edge technologies, Furtenbach prepares climbers for the expedited journey, and monitors their health and readiness along the way.
“We do this to prevent HAPE and HACE [pulmonary and cerebral edema], like any other way of acclimatizing, not to enhance performance. Ultimately, it is about increasing safety. Better acclimatization equals better altitude sickness prevention, and less exposure time on the mountain equals a safer expedition. if people are against it, they are against improving safety on the mountain,” explained Furtenbach.
He is simply stating that the longer the human body stays at altitude the higher the risk to health risks including death.
This program, while attractive to busy people, can be cost prohibitive for most. Furtenbach charges $154,000 to climb Mt. Everest with him on Xenon gas. The gas itself costs $5,000 per person for a 30-minute session (Financial Times).
While mountaineering does not fall under the auspices of The World Anti-Doping Agency (“WADA”), it should be noted that the organization includes xenon in its list of prohibited items in professional sports.
Adrian Ballinger, CEO of Alpenglow, commented about the use of xenon and other drugs relative to climbing, “I don’t use such drugs as a professional climber, and I hold my clients to the same standards,” Ballinger said.
Ballinger believes the use of such substances marginalizes safety on big mountains, and that mountaineering should recognize the same no-doping standards as other endurance sports.
“There is also a safety issue. Banned substances like EPO involve risks, and with the limited rescue resources on the upper sections of Everest, that risk becomes huge. [With xenon,] it’s like running a scientific experiment with clients, which makes pretty interesting decision-making for a guide,” Ballinger said.
Why?
This emerging controversary will not end soon, as the appetite to climb the highest, most spectacular, mountains in the world will never diminish. But climbing Mt. Everest in a week? Why? When I climbed Everest I sought a journey – a challenge to push myself to the most extreme edges of mountaineering. Such a journey comes with sacrifice. I was away from home, and my job, for over two months.
It took careful planning and commitment, which I enjoyed. It was a long process that ended with great reward – the journey, not the summit. I loved the two-week trek to Everest Base Camp (going slow to acclimatize) – taking in the beautiful landscape, and meeting amazing people in tea houses and on the trail. I enjoyed working the mountain, waiting on weather for days, hanging out at Base Camp and planning our final push to the summit – weeks after we arrived at Base.
It was a thrill to stand on top of Everest, and a relief to return healthy. I would not want to expedite that experience by even a day, much less weeks.