Climber Makes Daring First Ascent of Highball Boulder Problem in Squamish
The Apron Boulders are located in Squamish, British Columbia in Western Canada and have become a popular climbing destination for athletes looking to put their skills to the test. On March 30, a major milestone took place in the Apron Boulders after a skilled and daring climber nailed a first ascent of one of its highball boulders.
Reaching approximately 36-feet-high, the Hollow Man (V9) boulder has been puzzling climbers for years. However, longtime climber Jake Tiger just solved the mystery on March 30, leaving the bouldering community in awe. Tiger shared his experience and a bit of beta with his followers via Instagram.
"I came to check it out for the first time on a rope last week and found a sequence that would work, minus one move that stumped me. The first half of the climb is quite chossy and hollow sounding. That may explain why it has gone unclimbed for so long but after several breaks I feel like it had settled to a point where I felt comfortable climbing it."
"Luckily, however, the top half is very bomber rock with better holds than the first half, which was a relief. The crux involves around reaching to a vertical sidepull which is grabbed as a gaston and then a layback. High feel must be gained to then reach far up to a gaston. Delicate footwork is a must."
When he isn't out climbing, Tiger works on his YouTube channel where he regularly uploads footage of his bouldering journey. According to his channel, he has also climbed a surplus of other challenging Squamish problems including El Camino Madness (V8), Krishna Cave (V9), Fame (V7) and Roughcast Outcast (V6).
Tiger is clearly no stranger to sending difficult problems, but making the first ascent of Hollow Man is the cherry on top. Per Aaron Pardy of Gripped Magazine, Tiger sat down for an interview where he explained that while he made the first ascent, he is not the first one to discover Hollow Man. As with many bouldering spots in Squamish, he described the area as "trafficked."
To stay up to date on his climbing adventures, tune in to his YouTube channel or follow him on Instagram where he takes his followers on the journey with him.