Climber Secures Third Consecutive IFSC Boulder World Cup Title
Salt Lake City, Utah, recently celebrated yet another successful International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup. This year, the city hosted the boulder competition, which featured elite athletes from around the world. Sorato Anraku, 18, of Japan, is on fire this World Cup season. After taking home gold in Keqiao, later followed by gold in Curitiba, it became clear that Anraku is one of the strongest climbers to grace the wall this year.
During qualifications in Salt Lake City, Anraku finished in third place behind fellow Japanese competitors Yuji Fujiwaki and Meichi Narasaki. However, things quickly turned around for the star after he climbed his way to first in the semifinals with a score of 84.3. With the finals ahead of him, he knew he had work to do.
Once again, Japan dominated the podium after sweeping the gold and silver medals. Still on a roll, Anraku clinched first place after posting an 84.4 while Sohta Amagasa took home silver with a score of 69.6. This victory marked Anraku's third consecutive World Cup—a rare accomplishment.
Per the IFSC, the only other male competitor to complete such a feat in history is professional climber Kilian Fischhuber of Austria, now 41 years old,
"I'm so happy to win in Salt Lake City. To get three gold medals this year is amazing," he told the IFSC. "I want to win a fourth medal, but don't want to think about it. I want to think about one competition at a time and try to win in Prague [at the next IFSC Boulder World Cup.]"
Anraku may be young, but he appears to be an unremitting force on the wall. With plans to compete in the next Boulder World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, he holds a steady eye on taking home yet another victory.