Adventure On SI

Climber Secures Third Consecutive IFSC Boulder World Cup Title

History was made at the Salt Lake City Boulder World Cup competition when Japanese climber Sorato Anraku won his third consecutive title.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Sorato Anraku (JPN) competes in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Sorato Anraku (JPN) competes in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Salt Lake City, Utah, recently celebrated yet another successful International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup. This year, the city hosted the boulder competition, which featured elite athletes from around the world. Sorato Anraku, 18, of Japan, is on fire this World Cup season. After taking home gold in Keqiao, later followed by gold in Curitiba, it became clear that Anraku is one of the strongest climbers to grace the wall this year.

During qualifications in Salt Lake City, Anraku finished in third place behind fellow Japanese competitors Yuji Fujiwaki and Meichi Narasaki. However, things quickly turned around for the star after he climbed his way to first in the semifinals with a score of 84.3. With the finals ahead of him, he knew he had work to do.

Once again, Japan dominated the podium after sweeping the gold and silver medals. Still on a roll, Anraku clinched first place after posting an 84.4 while Sohta Amagasa took home silver with a score of 69.6. This victory marked Anraku's third consecutive World Cup—a rare accomplishment.

Anraku Lands Third Straight World Cup Boulder Title

Per the IFSC, the only other male competitor to complete such a feat in history is professional climber Kilian Fischhuber of Austria, now 41 years old,

"I'm so happy to win in Salt Lake City. To get three gold medals this year is amazing," he told the IFSC. "I want to win a fourth medal, but don't want to think about it. I want to think about one competition at a time and try to win in Prague [at the next IFSC Boulder World Cup.]"

Anraku may be young, but he appears to be an unremitting force on the wall. With plans to compete in the next Boulder World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, he holds a steady eye on taking home yet another victory.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News