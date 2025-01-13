Climber Sets New Record on Classic Red Rock Route, Video Goes Viral
Alex Waterhouse, a professional British climber, is no stranger to making jaw-dropping ascents.
A few years back, Waterhouse and his climbing partner Billy Ridal made a daring free ascent up El Capitan via 'The Nose' route. Such an attempt is rare, but the two former competitive climbers were determined to become the first British pair to free climb the daunting route.
Waterhouse's name made headlines then, and his name is circulating around social media yet again. This time, his ascent didn't involve a big wall.
The skilled climber recently tackled an iconic highball boulder known as 'Plumber's Crack' at Red Rock in Nevada.
Shockingly, he ascended and descended the route in under 26 seconds, as stated by PlanetMountain.
In the video, Waterhouse can be seen gracefully slithering up between the rocks in a dance-like motion before sliding back down. His exact time was 25.97 seconds.
"Formed by the boulder splitting neatly in two, this smooth 10m climb starts with an extremely narrow squeeze and finishes with an impressively wide offwidth, graded V2 overall," PlanetMountain explained.
Waterhouse's video has now reached millions of viewers and continues to be passed around the internet.
According to Mountain Project, 'Plumber's Crack' is located in the Kraft Boulders area at Red Rock, alongside several other boulder problems including 'Fear of a Black Hat' (V9), 'Monkey Bar Direct' (V8), and 'Classic Monkey' (V6).
As PlanetMountain explained, "Waterhouse's feat may seem more aking to parkour but is actually the result of an impressive array of different climbing techniques."
For climbers looking to challenge this time, Waterhouse left a brief message below his Instagram video.
"Start and finish touching the rock, both feet on top and hands off the lip before descending. Stay safe challengers."
'Plumber's Crack' is one of the most classic boulders in the area. If you're an experienced climber and will be visiting the Las Vegas area, make a pit stop to this location and see if you have what it takes to snag a speed record of your own.