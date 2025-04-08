Climber Shines at First Stop of North American Cup Series in Greenville
Rock climbing and bouldering competitions kicked off this past weekend with the 2025 North American Cup Series (“NACS”) in Greenville, South Carolina. NACS was created for American athletes to compete at a major level beyond the elite World Cup circuit. Approximately 150 athletes attended the series opener, which featured the Boulder discipline.
The anticipated 2025 North American Cup Series, now in progress, has been exceeding expectations. This first stop in Greenville united talented athletes gathered together for the first opportunity to compete for victory in the series. The NACS continues through August, with the current schedule as follows.
- Greenville, S.C. (In Progress)
- Murfreesboro, Tenn. (April 12-13)
- Montreal, Canada (May 3-4)
- Vail, Colo. (June 5-8)
- Edmonton, Canada (June 21-22)
- Salt Lake City, Utah (Aug. 23-24)
Each stop will feature a different discipline(s): Lead, Boulder, and Speed. At the Vail, Edmonton, and Salt Lake City stops, two disciplines will occur rather than one. While the athletes left spectators in awe at the recent bouldering stop at BlocHaven, one climber rose above and took the spotlight.
Melina Costanza had an impressive Gold performance with three tops during the Qualification round, four during the semifinals, and two more during her Finals round. From one dynamic coordination move to a paddle dyno, Melina Costanza clinched gold after a smooth progression on the wall. As stated by USA Climbing, "From one dynamic coordination move to a paddle dyno, Costanza was the first and only athlete to stick the zone move of W4, as well as being the only athlete to top it."
Costanza has made headlines numerous times before, with some of her most prolific moments taking place in 2024 when she was named the Women's Boulder and Lead National Champion. She is widely accepted as one of the best American climbers in the sport, which she clearly displayed in the bouldering event.
American Jojo Chi secured second place for the silver medal, and Canadian Evangelina Briggs rounded out the podium in third place for the bronze medal.
Fellow American Dillon Countryman wowed the crowd with the gold medal performance, while Matthew Rodriguez from Canada took the silver medal, followed by American Zander Waller on the podium with the bronze medal in third place.
To join in on the excitement and watch the athletes compete, visit the official USA Climbing YouTube channel. To view the results from each stop, visit the USA Climbing website.