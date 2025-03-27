Climber Tames Drytooling Route – First Woman to Climb Parellel World
Parallel World is one of the most grueling drytooling routes a climber can attempt to tackle. Few attempt the D15+/D16 route, and an even fewer are successful. Located in the Italian Dolomites, Parallel World had yet to see a woman claim victory. However, on March 18, Katie McKinstry made history as she became the first woman to climb the notably challenging route in Yaniro Style.
As explained by Gripped Magazine, Yaniro Style refers to the use of Figure-4s and Figure-9s. If a climber is climbing in Drytooling Style (DTS), such movements do not occur. DTS is also referred to as the "French Style."
The route was initially established in 2018 by Polish climber, Dariusz Sokołowski, who made a free ascent of the 60-meter horizontal roof. Since then, it has been referred to as one of the most difficult drytooling routes in the world. Knowing this, McKinstry's ascent makes matters even more impressive.
In a social media post written by the Mammut North America team, it was explained that McKinstry spent a long 30 sessions on the route before nailing down her final success.
"All I can say is WOW, Parallel World has pushed me in so many ways, but really made me go out of my comfort zone to become a better, more powerful, and more patient climber," she told Mammut. "I have never had a route push me farther and more dynamically in so many ways and I am so grateful to have clipped the chains on this line, this is a huge and defining moment in my climbing career."
Following her success, McKinstry took to her Instagram page to express endless gratitude for those who encouraged her along the way, thanking her husband, her sponsors and her gym community.
"And finally — to every single person who reached out, asked how it was going, sent words of encouragement, believed in me when I didn't believe in myself, or celebrated the send alongside me — thank you," she wrote. "These projects are long, emotional journeys, and they don't happen in a vacuum. Every note of support, kind word, or quiet cheer echoes louder than you know. I'm so lucky to be part of a community that shows up."
With McKinstry showing such tenacity, time will tell what else she is capable of in the mountains. She appears to be unstoppable and undoubtedly has a craving for adventure.