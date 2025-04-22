Climbers Expedite the Acclimatization Process on Mt. Everest with Gas
The 2025 climbing season in the Himalayas has begun without controversy. Climbing techniques have evolved over centuries, often creating controversy and debate. The use of acclimatization methods to expedite expeditions lies at the center of a current discussion on Mount Everest.
Humans were not designed to live at altitudes pushing 8,000 meters into the Death Zone. Acclimatization allows climbers to reach the highest altitudes on Earth without supplemental oxygen.
The process takes time to allow the body to adjust to decreasing levels of air and, therefore, decreasing amounts of oxygen. By the time a climber reaches the ‘Death Zone’ (~ 26,000 ft.), they will breathe a fraction of the oxygen we enjoy at sea level.
Xenon Gas to Expedite Acclimatization and Climbing Time on Everest
Acclimatizing traditionally consists of climbing mountains slowly, incrementally attaining higher and higher altitudes, then returning to lower altitudes to rest and prepare for another rotation at elevated altitudes. This preparation takes weeks to prepare for an 8,000-meter climb.
Through ‘acclimatizing,’ the body produces red cells at an amplified rate, allowing it to become more efficient with less air. Mountaineers seeking to reduce expedition time have experimented with many methods, including hypoxic tents.
Angela Benavides reported in ExplorersWeb that elite mountaineer Lukas Furtenbach believes he has found a way to climb Mt. Everest and other 8,000-meter peaks in approximately one week with the use of Xenon gas. The drug increases the human body’s natural production of red blood cells and EPO. Now the debate begins.
Furtenbach believes the gas improves safety, while critics believe it aids performance and deviates from alpinist purity. Furtenbach points to his climbing and guiding record as evidence of his safety credentials. “We are the only major Everest operator without any fatalities,” he says. “We have the industry's highest safety standards and strictest safety protocols. Safety of climbers and staff is our No. 1 priority.”
Furtenbach points out that using Xenon gas contributes to a broad acclimatization strategy developed over years of pursuing faster expeditions through hypoxic training. His efforts have resulted in successful expeditions on Everest, Manaslu, Broad Peak, and Ama Dablam.
“We have worked with hypoxic systems since 2001, and we had the first successful ‘flash’ expeditions in Pakistan and China more than 15 years ago,” Furtenbach explained. “Then we started with flash expeditions on Everest in 2016, and they have all been successful.”
Furtenbach will push the speed envelope this spring on Mount Everest. While his company will send seven teams to the summit, only one team will attempt it in one week, using Xenon gas, a customized hypoxic sleeping protocol, and Intermittent Hypoxic Training (“IHT”).
They will not acclimate in the mountains. The climbers will wait for an adequate ‘weather window’, then fly to Everest Base Camp and summit in one push. In addition to their treatments, each climber will use supplemental oxygen and Sherpa support on the climb.
“The [Xenon] gas treatment is done for enhanced acclimatization, not for enhanced performance,” Furtenbach insists. “The gas treatment is neither illegal, nor doping, nor dangerous. It does the same thing that a hypoxic tent does, just quicker.”
“I would never do anything that would involve an additional risk,” Furtenbach insists. “I see people dying on Everest every year. They die on traditional guided expeditions. They die in teams that are now raising safety concerns over our operation.”
“Acclimatization in real altitude, acclimatization in simulated altitude (hypoxic tents) and acclimatization with Xenon gas are all tools. Tools to be able to survive in a hypoxic environment for a certain time…Bottled oxygen is also a tool to survive as long as necessary to reach the top and come down safely, without damaging your brain and other organs.”
Furtenbach believes using Xenon gas and other acclimatization techniques improves safety through invention and evolution. “Reinhold Messner goes so far as to say that real alpinism has to include a chance of dying. If the spirit lies in danger, I have a 100% different approach to expedition climbing. For me and my clients, dying is not an option. For me, dying is NOT part of the game when you climb mountains for the joy of it.”
Safety in mountaineering should always be a top priority. However, the spirit of climbing and safety lies somewhere between the perspectives of Messner and Furtenbach. The process of acclimatization on 8,000-meter peaks presents time to enjoy the journey and to feel the body adjust to the monumental task at hand. I don't know why one would expedite the experience in the name of safety, rather than climbing naturally while traveling as safely as possible, like the good old days.