Climbers Wait for Weather Window to Commence Summit Push on Everest
The calendar turned to May yesterday, marking go-time for climbing expeditions in the Himalayas. After a long winter wait, mountaineers have flocked to the world’s highest mountains for the spring climbing, when the atmosphere surrounding these mountains temporarily calms and appears inviting. Among these mountains stands Mt. Everest.
At 29,029 feet, the highest mountain on Earth suffers the wicked brunt and pounding of the Jet Stream most of the year. The Jet Stream, a powerful wind current that moves west-to-east around the world between the altitudes of 25,000 to 45,000 feet, renders the world’s 14 8,000-meter peaks nearly impossible to climb. The 120-200 mph winds mysteriously subside in the spring, creating a ‘weather window’, or ‘climbing window’. The window has arrived.
Teams must prepare for a summit push on Mt. Everest in May by properly acclimatizing, ensuring the fixed ropes are in place, and establishing Camps 1-4 on the upper mountain through March and April.
Weather Conditions Improving on Mt. Everest - Summit Bids to Begin
Most climbers acclimatize by climbing lower peaks en route to Everest Base Camp, and by doing rotation up and down the upper mountain - Camps 1-3. Such pre-climbing typically takes place on 6,000m peaks such as Lobuche. A team of Sherpas, known as the Ice Doctors, fixed the mountain with ropes to the summit. Individual expeditions and their Sherpa teams carry loads all spring to establish their camps.
Weather conditions at Base Camp, and above, have slowed these preparatory tasks leaving climbers stuck at Everest Base Camp waiting to move and commence their summit bids. The weather slowed some of the fixed rope work, but with the weather improving the route fixing will resume at, and above, Camp 3 (Approximately 23,500 feet).
Some teams have completed rotations through Camp 1 and Camp 2, and a few have reached the location of Camp 3. Such rotations facilitate acclimatization while waiting for the route above Camp 3 and Camp 4 (High Camp).
Pemba Sherpa reported to ExplorersWeb that the lead rope fixing team expects to set the upper route and summit between May 7 and 9. Many teams will likely follow the experienced Sherpa team, which could create the crowding we have witnessed in recent years. Other teams, including Madison Mountaineering, led by Garrett Madison, just arrived at Base Camp and will continue rotations while the first wave of summit bids commence.
“This first week of May looks relatively good — a few minor troughs coming across, and the jet stream that is close but not overhead,” meteorologist Marc de Keyser of Weather 4Expeditions told ExplorersWeb. De Keyser expects favorable weather from May 2-5. Of course, the weather can change dramatically in the Himalayas. Teams need to remain patient and move when the mountain allows.