Climbing Mt. Rainier in 2025: An Essential Guide Part 4 - Guides
Climbing Mount Rainier in 2025
Your list of resolutions for 2025 includes climbing iconic Mt. Rainier. Our ‘Preparation Series’ focuses on Conditioning (Part 1), Gear and Equipment (Part 2), Climbing Routes (Part 3) and Guide Companies (Part 4). There are three accredited guide companies with concessions to guide Mt. Rainier as stipulated by the Mt. Rainier National Park Service. Other professional climbers can apply for a Special Use Permit to guide the mountain on a limited basis. I strongly recommend you consider climbing with a guide service for beginner and intermediate mountaineers. These guides provide the safest experience on this heavily glaciated mountain. They also provide excellent instruction, route decisions, and gear choices depending on conditions. The three Mt. Rainier concessioners:
Guide Compnaies on Mount Rainier
Alpine Ascents International, Inc. ("AI") has led successful mountaineering expeditions throughout the world for over 37 years. Led by Director and Founder Todd Burleson, Alpine Ascents is a leader in the international climbing industry and has been instrumental in establishing guiding standards throughout the mountaineering community. As the calendar-year climbing season gets underway, AI will offer more than 30 different expeditions and 50 training courses in 14 countries, including the Arctic and Antarctic regions. Importantly, AI has extensive experience and expertise on Mt. Rainier – holding a concession since 2007.
Todd has led and guided expeditions for over 30 years, including 8 expeditions to Mt. Everest. He has also led successful expeditions on each of the Seven Summits - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. In 1998, Todd was awarded the American Alpine Club’s prestigious David J. Sowles award for his rescue efforts on Mt. Everest in 1996 - the tragic climb detailed in John Krakauer's book 'Into Thin Air'.
International Mountain Guides (“IMG”) is an elite mountain-guiding company headquartered at the base of iconic Mt. Rainier in Ashford, Washington. IMG was founded by experienced Mt. Rainier guides Eric Simonson, George Dunn and Phil Ershler in 1986. Since then, IMG has led thousands of climbers throughout the world, from Mt. Rainier to every continent, including the 8,000-meter Himalayan peaks.
Now owned and operated by Eric Simonson, IMG remains among the best guiding companies in the world, leading adventurers to the far reaches of the globe to climb the world’s most prominent mountains. Mt. Everest, in particular, is firmly planted in the DNA of IMG. Their histories are forever linked.
IMG's guided expeditions span from Alaska to the Andes, and to the far reaches of the Himalayan 8,000 meter peaks. They also guide climbs to the highest mountain on each of the seven continents - the iconic Seven Summits. Beyond their vast international experience, IMG received a concession to guide on Mt. Rainier, the most glaciated mountain in the lower-48 states, in 2007. They are gearing up for the calendar-year climbing season, and recently found great success in Antarctica on 'Seven Summit' Vinson Massif (Mt. Vinson).
RMI Expeditions (“RMI”) started the guiding mission on Mt. Rainier. Rainier Mountaineering Inc. was founded in 1969 by renowned climbers Lou Whittaker and Jerry Lynch in Ashford, Washington, near the base of Mount Rainier. Whittaker, a legendary figure in American mountaineering, envisioned a guide service that prioritized safety, skill development, and a deep respect for the mountain environment. RMI quickly gained a reputation as one of the premier mountaineering guide services in North America, and served for over three decades as the sole concessioner on Mt. Rainier.
Specializing in guiding climbers on Mount Rainier, RMI became instrumental in developing and refining climbing techniques and safety protocols. The company's emphasis on rigorous training and high guide-to-client ratios helped it establish a legacy of successful ascents. Today, RMI is owned and run by Peter Whittaker, Lou’s son. Peter, and accomplished mountaineer who has climbed throughout the world and completed the famous Seven Summits, has continued RMI’s commitment to safety and respecting the mountain’s environment. Today, RMI guides expeditions through out the world.