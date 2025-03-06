Climbing Season Set to Begin in the Himalayas - Mount Everest
Climbing Season to Begin on Mt. Everest
Climbers from around the world will soon complete their Mt. Everest preparations, and their expeditions will depart for Base Camp. The exciting spring climbing season begins with excitement and anticipation. The winds of the Jet Stream will soon subside, and the mountain’s highest elevations will open to human travel – an annual phenomenon.
The highest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest, stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, the iconic peak’s names – ‘Sagarmatha’ in Nepali and ‘Chomolungma’ in Tibetan, both translate to ‘Mother of the Universe’. The mountain’s mystery and spirit have captivated the imagination of mountaineers for generations and served as a temple of worship and reverence for the people of Himalayan region.
The history of climbing this giant traces back to the early 20th century. Sir George Mallory, remembered for his daring expeditions in the 1920s, was asked ‘Why climb Mt. Everest?’, and replied – ‘Because it’s there’. Mallory, and his climbing partner Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, never returned from their summit attempt in 1924, sparking a decades-long debate on whether they reached the summit or not.
The mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the summit. They approached from the South Col (Southeast Ridge) – the route that became the most traveled route to the top of the world.
The Trek to Mt. Everest Basecamp
Climbing teams from around the world, intent on climbing the highest mountain in the world, will soon begin their journeys to Mt. Everest Base Camp. Most teams pursuing the southeast ridge route, via Nepal, began their trek to Base Camp from Lukla. This small town in the Khumbu region of eastern Nepal sits at an altitude of approximately 9,000 feet and serves as the gateway for mountaineering expeditions seeking to climb Mt. Everest and other Himalayan peaks.
The trek from Lukla to Everest Basecamp covers approximately 40 miles. Climbers take this portion of the climb slowly, typically 10-14 days, to begin the acclimatization process required to climb the world’s highest mountains. While these adventurers climb roughly 8,500 ft. up the Khumbu region, their Sherpa teams have been diligently preparing the Basecamps that will populate the base of Mt. Everest over the next several months.
The Sherpa Team and Sirdar
Sherpas, an ethnic group native to the Himalayan region of Nepal, serve as indispensable members of climbing teams. Renowned for their strength, resilience, and deep knowledge of the Himalayas, Sherpas assist in carrying loads of supplies, set routes, and support and lead climbing teams. The most experienced climbing Sherpa, known as the Sirdar, leads the Sherpa team on each climbing expedition and works together with each team’s lead climber. The Sirdar and lead climber of each team navigate the expedition and make critical decisions along the way.
South Col Route (Southeast Ridge): The most traveled route to Everest’s summit, begins on the Nepal side, where Base Camp sits at approximately 17,600 feet. Climbers ascend through the Khumbu Icefall, traverse the Western Cwm, and climb the Lhotse Face to the South Col (Camp IV, or High Camp). From Camp IV, climbers embark on the summit push – up the notorious Hillary Step and to the summit.
North Ridge Route (Tibetan Route): This route starts on the Tibetan (North) side of Everest. Base Camp sits at approximately 16,900 feet. Climbers ascend through the Rongbuk Glacier and battle high altitudes for a dangerously long period of time on the North Ridge and the challenging Second Step. This route, known for its exposure to extreme cold and high winds, remains less traveled mainly due to permitting restrictions. Related Adventure Mountaineering Article