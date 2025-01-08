College Student Killed in Devastating East Coast Skiing Accident
New Jersey resident Alex Kemp, 19, lost his life in a tragic skiing accident on Monday, Jan. 6.
Kemp, a student at Williams College, was visiting Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts to go skiing.
According to reports, Kemp was skiing down the Cutter Trail route when the incident occurred. Cutter Trail is listed as a black diamond trail on the Jiminy Peak map.
Immediately following the accident, medical personnel arrive on the scene and transported Kemp to Berkshire Medical Center, followed by Baystate Medical Center for further treatment.
"Kemp had gone over an embankment and appeared to have suffered significant head trauma," Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Officials stated that drugs and alcohol were not involved. Although Kemp was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, his injuries were too substantial to survive.
According to WWLP, the president of Williams College, Maud Mandel, released a heartfelt statement to the school community, informing students of the tragedy and honoring Kemp and his achievements.
"Here are a few details about Alex, for those who did not have the good fortune to know him. He came to Williams from the Christian Brothers Academy in New Jersey, after being recruited by Cross Country coach Dusty Lopez. Christian Brothers has a nationally respected cross country program, and even as a first-year here Alex quickly became a beloved and important member of the team, thanks to his talent and personality."
"Dusty says, 'Alex had a self-assured, positive, kind way about him and it was consistent every day. This made him such a valubale member of our team, even in his first year - above and beyond his obvious gifts as an athlete. He loved being at Williams, being part of our team, and he always knew how to bring others along with him.'"
Kemp, evidently a gifted NCAA athlete and academic student, will be missed by students and staff at Williams College.
This tragedy comes shortly after a fatal skiing accident occurred at New Hampshire's Cranmore Mountain Resort. The victim was a 12-year-old boy named Jack Murray.
Like Kemp, Murray was also a well-rounded young man who was heavily involved in his school community.
Skiing is often viewed as a family-friendly activity.
While the slopes offer endless fun and laughter, they can also have fatal consequences. Know the dangers and arrive prepared to mitigate the risks as much as possible.