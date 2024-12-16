Colorado Alpine Rescue Team Performs Back-to-Back Rescue Operations
The Alpine Rescue Team responded to two back-to-back missions after a hiker was reported missing on Mt. Bierstadt.
Mt. Bierstadt is one of Colorado's mountains that reaches over 14,000 feet in elevation, and typically this class 2 peak is a fairly simple hike to conquer. In the winter conditions, however, this peak is just as dangerous as any other peak. The winter-like conditions were recorded at just three degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the rescue.
The man was reported missing by his father, who was instructed to alert authorities if his son hadn't sent word by 8 p.m.
The search party began rescue efforts shortly after the father's call on the start of Guanella Pass. It wasn't until midnight that the team spotted a flashing light. The hiker was immobilized with frozen feet just one mile north of the path's creek crossing, and the rescue team deviated from the path to reach the hiker around 1 a.m.
Rescuers had to belay the hiker down from the cliff after carefully warming his feet up. All parties involved were able to return to the trailhead safe and sound at 3 a.m.
Following the rescue on Mt. Bierstadt, Alpine Rescue Team had just a ten-hour break before another call came in. This call came from Berthoud Pass, reporting on an aparent avalanche near the Pumphouse parking lot.
The call reported that there was no firm knowledge of how many, if any, had been buried by the avalanche. When rescuers arrived on the scene, the involved parties reported that only one person had been partially buried and had managed to get out on their own.
Although no extraction efforts were needed, the team remained at the scene to provide any resources while the situation was stabilized.
Alpine Rescue Team later shared the important lessons and reminders that came from these incidents, on their Facebook page:
• Always share your plans and a cutoff time with someone not going on the trip. Without knowing to call 911, our subjects father may not have notified the team in time.
• Pack extra layers in case yours get wet.
• Bring a light source, had our subject not had a light source it’s unlikely he would have been able to signal the team.
• A witnessed avalanche is like a witnessed car accident. Call 911 to report what you’ve seen and whether emergency crews are needed. The RP did the right thing by calling, but was unable to share details that could have kept responders free for other incidents.
"Remember that winter recreation in Colorado has heightened consequences. Be prepared for vastly different conditions and know what to bring and how to use it."