Colorado Ski Resort Under Strict Avalanche Watch Following Latest Snow Shift
After a skier self-reported an incident that occurred at Steamboat Ski Resort, ski patrol issued a very clear and stern warning for skiers to be aware.
Not only do skiers need to be aware of the current avalanche conditions, but ski patrol warned that skiers need to obey current trail closures. The latest avalanche at Steamboat Ski Resort transpired at the resort's Christmas Tree Bowl, a popular, yet dangerous run on the backside of Mount Werner.
The conditions found on the backside of the mountain are not yet sustainable for any type of recreation, and now, more work must be done to ensure safe conditions.
A substantial amount of resources, including personnel, were deployed to the scene of the avalanche, slowing down normal patrol efforts throughout the resort. Because the trail was closed, ski patrol did not know how many skiers, if any, could have been trapped in the snow slide.
Following the incident, members of the ski patrol and the resort put out their official warning to users of the mountain:
“Closed trails are closed for a reason. When skiers and riders duck ropes, they not only put themselves at risk but they put other skiers and riders, and patrol at risk. They also delay patrol from doing the important work necessary to get terrain open for skiing and riding.”
The resort will punish any visitors in violation of these rules by revoking ski privileges.
Per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the area is under official avalanche warning until Monday evening. Tuesday's conditions do not fare any better, and skiers are urged to check the weather and avalanche reports before heading out.
Steamboat Ski Resort's ski patrol workers will continue to work through the perilous conditions in order to prepare the mountain for recreation use. The resort has released a blog post detailing the process that ski patrol goes through to prepare the snow.
Starting from the top of the trail, patrol crews toss hand charges while going down the mountain. This process moves the larger sheets of snow that could easily shift, causing an avalanche.
When avalanches occur naturally, the crew must reassess the area before opening it up to the public.
Trail closures are important for the safety of yourself, others, and the emergency response crews. Failure to abide by these rules could have lasting impacts. Ultimately, such disregard for public safety slows down trail openings and wastes precious resources.