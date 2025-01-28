Colorado Snowboarder Miraculously Survives Avalanche Walking Away Without Injury
While cruising down Colorado's Tea Cup Bowl in Berthoud Pass, a fortunate snowboarder was able to escape what could have a been a fatal situation on Jan. 25.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), Tea Cup Bowl has experienced two slides in recent weeks.
The snowboarder is believed to have triggered the recent avalanche, which broke approximately 30 feet above him on the slope.
"He was caught and carried in the slide," a member of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center wrote on social media. "Although small (coded as a D1.5 avalanche), this slide had enough force for the snowboarder to snap his splitboard on a small tree."
"Thankfully, no one was injured. If the individual (instead of the snowboard) had hit the tree, the result may not have been as lucky," they added.
The CAIC reports that the avalanche was a Persistent Slab. This type of avalanche includes various layers, and is defined as the "release of a cohesive layer of snow (a slab), when the bond to an underlying persistent weak layer breaks."
Persistent Slabs often come by surprise, making it difficult for backcountry users to respond accordingly.
"This is the kind of Persistent Slab avalanche you can trigger in wind-drifted snow across much of the state," the CAIC explained. "You can find safer travel on lower-angled slopes and those sheltered from the wind."
As stated on the North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale, there are five levels of determining avalanche risk:
Level 1: Low - Generally safe avalanche conditions, be aware of any changing conditions.
Level 2: Moderate - Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features, evaluate terrain and snowpack.
Level 3: Considerable - Dangerous avalanche conditions, remain cautious when navigating terrain and thoroughly evaluate snowpack.
Level 4: High - Very dangerous avalanche conditions, travel is not recommended.
Level 5: Extreme - Extraordinarily dangerous avalanche conditions, individuals should avoid entirely.
Any time you plan to venture into the backcountry, take the time to check the avalanche forecast — your life may depend on it.