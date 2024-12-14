Colorado Snowboarder Seriously Injured After Falling 47 Feet From Chairlift
While riding on a chairlift at Keystone Ski Resort in Summit County, Colorado, a 32-year-old snowboarder was adjusting the bindings on his board when he slipped off the Ruby Express Lift, leaving him dangling from the lift. Unable to continue holding on, the man fell 47 feet to the ground.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 11, at approximately 12:45 p.m. According to Colorado Public Radio (CPR), editor Andrew Kenney was nearby when the 32-year-old at the time of his fall and explained that the man dropped onto the Diamondback trail, one of the more advanced trails for expert skiers and snowboarders. The trail was covered with only a thin layer of snow.
"I'm guessing the lower lift station operator did not see the fall," Kenney told Colorado Public Radio. "So either a 911 call or someone who witnessed had to get the word to the lift operator."
Once staff members were notified, the lift closed down, and ski patrol arrived to tend to the individual. Due to the severity of the fall, the man was airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital, just over 60 miles from Keystone Resort. The lift remained closed for an extended period while a thorough inspection was performed.
Fortunately, the man was wearing his helmet on the chairlift, potentially saving him from a fatal outcome. The extent of his injuries have not been released to the public.
Colorado Public Radio spoke with a member from St. Anthony's Hospital who stated, "Sadly, we see a number of skiers airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital this time of year."
The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) recommends that chairlift users sit all the way back in the chair with their back touching the seat rest. Additionally, any adjustments such as removing bags and wrist straps should be made before getting on the lift. For more information on chairlift safety, visit the NSAA safety page.