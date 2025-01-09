Colorado to Host Elite Ice Climbing Competition, First U.S. Stop Since 2019
Colorado is the place to be this winter; from the X Games to WinterFest, there is endless opportunity for some fun in the snow. Longmont, Colo. is adding to the fun of WinterFest by hosting the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup, its first stop in the U.S. since 2019.
The world cup event is part of the UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour and 150 athletes compete for both lead and speed titles. The competition goes through six events, spanning across six countries and three continents. The event's appearance in Colorado speaks for the state's perfect winter conditions, especially for professional athletes.
Event number five of six will be held in Longmont on Feb. 22 and 23, as announced by the Longmont Climbing Collective, with the support of the American Alpine Club. The events will take place at the Climbing Collective.
From China and South Korea to Switzerland, France, Colorado, and Canada, the tour will visit some of the world's most ideal winter destinations, each offering unique icescapes that will challenge world-class athletes.
Rob Adie, the UIAA Sports Events Coordinator commented on the return of the world cup to North America:
“The return to six World Cups is significant and great news for all involved. Having two competitions in Asia, Europe and North America creates a very balanced calendar with visits to well-established venues and exciting events in new locations.”
The full calendar of events can be found, here.
Being alongside WinterFest, the competition will be attended by families and individuals of all ages, making for an exciting winter outing for everyone in the area. Longmont is not far from many of Colorado's college towns, so visitors can expect a decent amount of youthful visitors ready to learn about ice climbing.
Local vendors will also be set up in the area, giving each visitor the authentic Colorado experience. Local food and beer will also be available.
Previously, the event had been held in Denver in 2019, so the UIAA is no stranger to the Mile High City. 2019 was the first year that the tour had made its way to North America.
Admission to the event is free of charge, and spectators have the option to upgrade their access to VIP tickets. The VIP access will allow for extra perks such as heated tents, additional food vendors, and front-row seating.