Couples Who Chose Thrill-Seeking Weddings Instead of Traditional Ceremonies
Every engaged couple deserves to have the wedding of their dreams. For some, this means wearing a long white dress or a black suit with family and friends gathered around as you exchange vows.
If this doesn't sound appealing to you, perhaps you'd enjoy something a bit more dramatic or thrilling.
Over the years, countless couples have tied the knot in unique ways, some while underwater and some while jumping from a plane.
Take a look at some of these adventurous weddings and start planning an epic ceremony of your own.
Underwater Wedding
If you and you partner are scuba divers, this is for you.
Meet a more recent couple who got married while diving: Arthur Miller and Kim Terrell-Miller. According to the New York Post, the newlyweds shared that they're members of the National Association of Black SCUBA Divers and Underwater Adventure Seekers. Given their background and passion for water, they knew they wanted diving to be a part of their ceremony.
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) states that generally, an underwater wedding lasts 15-30 minutes. When it comes to vows, many divers have written their heartfelt words on slates or wet books.
For added fun, PADI recommends inviting your guests to snorkel around you throughout the ceremony.
Skydiving Wedding
In 2012, ABC News told the story of a Utah couple, Emily Lucero and Allan Toole, who boarded a plane engaged and landed married. The couple planned to get married while skydiving with Skydive Utah.
To join them on their 13,000-foot journey back to the ground were two bridesmaids and a pastor. As ABC explained, each participant was attached to an instructor and jumped from the aircraft following a brief ceremony in the sky.
Several skydiving companies nationwide have helped make wedding dreams come true and assisted individuals in making bold proposals possible.
Rock Climbing Wedding
If rock climbing is up your alley, take notes from Jade King and Joel Abbot who got married at the base of Australia's Mount Tibrogargan.
Jennifer Nichols from Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) spoke with the happy couple who described their exciting, yet warm, day.
"It was also 29 degrees and I'm climbing in a full suit, long-sleeve shirt, Jade's in her wedding dress," Abbot told ABC. "So it was quite a hot climb in the end."
Despite the heat, King shared with ABC, "Nothing was missing - it was just beautiful."
Abbot and King told the news source that their friends were present to help set up ropes and pull on gear, all while a photographer took photos of the wild adventure.
Canyon Wedding
A few years ago, a brave couple ventured onto a net suspended 400 feet above ground, overlooking a Utah desert. According to CBS News, Kimberly and Ryan Jenks got married directly on the net, creating their picture-perfect ceremony.
Kimberly (Weglin) Jenks told People Magazine that she used to be "terrified of heights." However, she took this as an opportunity to not only marry the love of her life, but to also continue working through a previous fear.