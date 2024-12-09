Cowboys Arrive in Style As They Take Over Las Vegas for the NFR
Why are there so many cowboys in Las Vegas? Las Vegas starts looking different this time of year, as cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation are gathering for the biggest rodeo of the year.
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has been coming to Vegas for almost 40 years, and each December, the whole strip is flooded with cowboy culture. The rodeo held each night is the main attraction, however Vegas offers a wide variety of activities for each and every style of cowboy.
For the avid Christmas shoppers and craft lovers, Cowboy Christmas is an event that must be attended. Here, hundreds of vendors and small business owners gather together to put on a breathtaking display of all things Christmas. From custom-made jewelry to your next cowboy hat, these vendors have it all. No vacation is complete without a few souvenirs!
Even with all the rope-throwing, bull riding, and barrel-racing action, Vegas is still Vegas. Its usual nightlife remains consistent, as many bars, restaurants and casinos are open for business. If you couldn't grab a ticket to the rodeo each night, try watching the action from one of the many bars and restaurants hosting watch parties. Here, visitors are amongst likeminded people, all gathering to watch their favorite athletes while eating and drinking some Vegas specials.
More information on recommended NFR hotspots can be found, here.
If your thing is live music, the NFR version of Vegas will absolutely be the place for you. Many country artists are making an appearance at the NFR; giving their country-loving fans a little performance before the rodeo action begins. Outside of the arena, music lovers can walk into a handful of bars and restaurants to find good music with even better food.
Whether you are experiencing 'Vegas in December' for the first time or the hundreth time, style is important.
All of the dressiest cowboys and cowgirls are roaming around Vegas, and the styles get more extravagant each year. Only during the NFR will you see a glitter-coated, bedazzled cowgirl standing next to her perfectly starched Wrangler man. Here, you can bring out your nicest pair of boots to strut down the Vegas strip.
When really getting into the cowboy groove, make sure to take in the sights and experiences of Las Vegas, in addition to rooting for your favorite athletes. Daily updates about all of the happenings of the NFR will be posted through Rodeo On SI, your source for the best rodeo coverage.