Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Train Derails on Final North Pole Adventure Journey
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was making its last scenic ride of the season when three of its train cars were derailed.
No injuries were reported in the accident, and all 588 passengers were in good condition. The train was traveling two miles per hour through a scenic tour in Peninsula.
The "North Pole Adventure" in Peninsula, Ohio is a 90-minute train ride, taking tourists and locals through the Christmas-themed town. The accident occurred 45 minutes into the ride, but reports have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident.
Although there were no injuries, passengers expressed their disappointment and concern for the lack of information that was passed down. After the three cars had derailed, the passengers were left wondering what the hold up was.
The news of the accident had spread to the other train cars, leaving passengers stuck until further notice.
Because the tour takes a scenic loop around Peninsula, many passengers were far away from their parked cars. Local coach busses were provided by the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to shuttle the stranded passengers back to the location of their parked cars.
The accident occurred around eight o'clock in the evening on Saturday, however many passengers were not able to get back to their cars until one o'clock the following morning.
The work crews that were present during the accident were able to confirm that the three cars that were derailed were located just behind the engine car.
The remainder of the North Pole Adventure was cut short, leaving the passengers without the opportunity to meet up with Santa and his elves at the conclusion of the train ride.
Each year, passengers are given the magical experience of Christmas on a train, something that Ohio residents treasure in downtown Peninsula and its surrounding areas.
The National Parks Service (NPS) owns and operates the railroad tracks in that area, so an official investigation will be underway to determine the cause of the accident. As this attraction remains a tradition, NPS will look into resolving the issue as soon as possible.
Fortunately, all of the train cars that were derailed remained in the upright position. This miracle kept the injury list at zero, and all passengers were accounted for.
Up until 2021, this attraction was known as Northern Ohio's "Polar Express", bringing many tourists over to experience this little piece of Christmas magic.
With all of the inspections up to date, officials are looking deeper into the cause of the accident in order to avoid any further damages and risks.