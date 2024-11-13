Cycling Great Chris Froome Plans Final Season on World Tour
Chris Froome - Seven Grand Tour Wins
The sun may be setting on the storied cycling career of Christopher Clive Froome. The cyclist, now 39 and well beyond his glory days leading the peloton, has stated that retirement from the rigors of bike racing will likely come at end of the 2025.
The British cyclist, raised in Kenya, currently rides for UCI Pro Isreal-Premier Tech. Over his stunning career, Froome won seven Grand Tours including victories at the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. He added a win in the Giro d’Italia in 2018, and two wins at the Vuelta a Espana in 2011 and 2017.
He won the prestigious Velo d’Or three times, as well many other stage races. Froome also enjoyed success at the Olympics, winning two bronze medals in the 2012 and 2016 games. Froome also earned the bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships.
Training Crash in 2019
A serious crash before the Crierium du Dauphine derailed Froome’s career in 2019. The crash, sustained while training for the race, resulted in numerous broken bones including his pelvis, femur and four ribs. While Froome sufficiently recovered and rejoined the peloton in 2020 he never truly returned to elite caliber.
He left super-team Ineos Grenadiers after the 2020 season to join Isreal Start-Up Nation He struggled throughout the 2021 season and failed to contend seriously in any stage races.
He did finish third on the Alpe d’Huez stage of the 2022 Tour de France – likely his last grand cycling accomplishment. And now it appears 2025 will mark his last season after 19 glorious years on the World Tour.
In an Article for Velo News Powered by Outside, Sophie Smith caught up with the seven-time Grand Tour champion. “In a perfect world, I’d love to go back to the Tour for one final push on the road,” Froome told Velo and Cyclingnews on the eve of the Singapore Criterium. It will remain a challenge for Froome to make a Grand Tour team as Isreal-Premier Tech has not selected him for a Grand Tour seat the past two years.
“I haven’t definitely decided that it will be my last season next year, but it’s looking more than likely. But to go back to a Grand Tour would be a really special way to finish it off, whether that’s the Tour, Vuelta, or the Giro. In my mind, as a younger rider entering the sport, I’d always put getting to the age of 40 and still racing as my goal. That was always, to me, ‘I want to do the best I can do until I’m 40, and that’s my window’.”
While no longer competing to win, Froome does believe that he has more to add to the sport by mentoring General Category young riders like Derek Gee and Stephen Williams in three-week races.
“I feel I could play a really key role in providing support and mentorship to a lot of the younger guys, especially in terms of anyone who is looking to target riding GC in a Grand Tour. So that would be really cool, to be able to go to a race like the Tour again and mentor a guy like Derek in riding GC.”
Final Chapter of Glorious Career
Froome’s final chapter of racing will likely include races across Africa, Europe and Asia in week-long stage races and single-day races. With his successful career coming to an end, Froome looks forward with the same positive attitude that propelled him to so many victories.
"I don't harp on what's happened, good or bad, and that's something that's always helped me in my career, especially as a cyclist because there are just countless hurdles and upsets that arise along the way. I think it's the whole ethos of it. It's the whole lifestyle, it's sacrifice but to a greater good, which is the team goal and being part of something that's just bigger than yourself. I especially enjoy that. For me now, that's definitely more of what I'm getting out of the sport."