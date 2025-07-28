Cyclist Tadej Pogačar On Cusp Of Clinching Fourth Tour de France Title
The 2025 Tour de France is nearing its conclusion, with the 21-stage competition set to wrap up on July 27. Securing the recent victory on Stage 20 was 26-year-old Australian Kaden Groves, who took first place in Pontarlier on the hilly 184.2-kilometer course. Despite this being his first Tour de France appearance, he has been a powerful force throughout the race, gaining momentum as the competition progressed. His success in Stage 20 awarded him with his 10th career Grand Tour stage victory.
"There are so many emotions to win here," said Groves in an emotional interview. "We came here with so many different plans with Jasper and Mathieu, and in the end, I get my own chances. Today I had super legs. I just suffered to the line, and in reward, we got a Tour stage."
Finishing Stage 20 in second place was Frank van den Broek, while Pascal Eenkhoorn took third. While the race isn't over yet, signs are pointing toward one potential victor — reigning champion Tadej Pogačar.
Tadej Pogačar Continues Leading the 2025 Tour de France Standings - On His Way to Earning Fourth Title
Unsurprisingly, 26-year-old Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar is well on his way to earning his fourth Tour de France title. His first victory came in 2020, followed by a consecutive win in 2021, with his final title awarded in 2024.
As reported by BBC Sports Journalist Ben Collins, "The final day of the Tour is a processional stage, where traditionally the general classification leader is not challenged." With Pogačar comfortably holding the General Classification helm at No. 1 ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Germany's Florian Lipowitz, he is just moments away from securing yet another victory.
Stage 21 includes a 132.3-kilometer ride from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris Champs-Élysées. With the monumental race scheduled to conclude in Paris on July 27, emotions will be high as athletes finish around endless support and mark the end of their 2025 journey. If all works out in Pogačar's favor, he will walk away with his head held high and a stunning fourth title.