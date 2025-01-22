Death Toll Ticks Up Following Fire at Turkish Ski Resort Hotel
Authorities continue investigating a deadly fire that broke out at the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey.
Initially, officials believed that approximately 66 people had been killed in the incident. However, the death toll has now reached 76, many of whom were children.
Multiple victims who survived the fire have suffered extensive injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.
This was a popular time of year for families to travel to the resort as many children were on a two-week school vacation. The majority of families were from Istanbul and Ankara.
Tragically, two people were killed after jumping from the building, trying to escape the raging flames.
Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, spoke with a news source regarding the tragedy.
"Our hearts are broken. We are in mourning," Yerlikaya stated. "But you should know that whoever is responsible for causing this pain will not escape justice."
He reported that out of the 76 fatalities, 45 individuals have been identified.
Yerlikaya added, "Forty-five bodies were delivered to their families. We could not (immediately) identify the others."
At this time, NBC reports that nine people have now been detained as an investigation is underway.
"In any case, those who caused such a disaster to occur, those who were negligent and at fault will be held accountable before the law," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on X. "Today is not a day for politics; it is a day for solidarity, for being one and together."
"Once again, I pray to God to have mercy on our deceased citizens and grant patience to their families; I convey my condolences and get well wishes to our nation. May God protect our country and our nation from such painful events."
Erdogan states that Wednesday, Jan. 22 will be a day of national mourning with flags flown at half-staff.