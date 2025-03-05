Decorated X Games Athlete Set to Perform in Yeti Natural Selection Ski
Maggie Voisin - American Slpoestyle Ski Champion
Maggie Voisin grew up in a wild and beautiful part of the U.S. in Whitefish, Montana, which shaped her respect for the environment. This beautiful and challenging environment provided an incredible opportunity for her in the mountains and on skis. The massive outdoor playground around Whitefish became her sanctuary where she became one of the best freeride skiers in the counry.
In her young career as a professional skier, Maggie has won 7 X-Games medals and is a 3-time Olympian. She loves to compete on open steep slopes, and cares deeply about the planet and her community. Her athletic artistry on the slopes, deep goodness and contagious positivity, combine for a force to be reckoned with.
I recently caught with Maggie for an exclusive interview, while she was busy filming in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Later this month, she will compete in the Yeti Natural Selection Ski - an event filled with the top male and female skiers set to compete the epic backcountry of Alaska.
Yeti Natural Selection Ski
The YETI Natural Selection Ski brings together top male and female skiers from slopestyle and freeride to Alaska’s extreme backcountry terrain. The event features cutting-edge filming techniques offering an immersive experience which showase the artistry of the world's elite freeride and slopestyle athletes. They will comete in Alaska on April 17, and Maggie Voisin will be there.
AdventureOnSI.com: Why do you ski?
Maggie Voisin: “I love this question, and it feels multifaceted. Growing up in Whitefish, Montana during the winter months, skiing became my favorite thing to do with my family. Skiing has always been an important bond for us. The excitement I felt when my dad would pull me and my siblings out of school on a powder day was unmatched."
"I discovered the terrain park, which become my everything. Competing professionally for a decade taught me the value of hard work and that following your dreams is possible when you believe in yourself and surround yourself with great people. I’m grateful to have found my passion at a young age, though my career also brought challenges. I have had five surgeries that took me to some of my lowest lows, but taught me to fight for what I love."
"Skiing has taken me around the world, constantly teaching me through the school of life. I’ve stepped away from competitive freeskiing and started riding in the backcountry and filming, and my love and appreciation for the mountains has only grown stronger. My time in nature is my outlet. It feeds my soul and makes me feel alive. It’s where I push past my fears and express myself freely in a way that’s purely for me."
"Skiing has created a global community where everyone who plays this way can relate. It’s a gift to slide down mountains on two planks, and without it, who would we be? Without skiing, I wouldn’t have learned these beautiful lessons that have shaped me, not just as an athlete, but as a person. And that’s why I ski.”
AdventureOnSI.com: What is your favorite music?
Maggie Voisin: “This question always stumps me because I love so many different genres of music. Just not heavy metal or pop country (sorry to those who do!). I put together a fun short playlist for K2 Skis that you can check out. Click here for music playlist.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Favorite sled?
Maggie Voisin: “Thanks to Ski-Doo, I am currently riding a 2025 Freeride 850 ETEC Turbo R 154, and let me tell you this machine is absolutely a blast! I have to admit there are days that I don’t even want to put my skis on because bottomless snowmobile turns are just too much fun.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Favorite place (s)?
Maggie Voisin: “I’m on the road most of the winter, and nothing compares to home. I feel incredibly grateful to have been born and raised in Whitefish, and I’m proud to call it my forever home. I love Montana for all its hidden gems and local hangouts - it’s where I feel grounded and where I rest, recharge, and refuel my soul. It's my amazing friends and family, and the beauty and opportunity found in Montana that make it impossible to leave.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Looking back at X Games and looking forward?
Maggie Voisin: “When I look back on my competitive career and the X Games, I think how did I do that? It’s fun to feel proud of what I achieved, which was hard to grasp during my career. Now I really appreciate what the years on the circuit meant to me. Since stepping away from competitive skiing, I’ve been lucky to spend the last two seasons commentating on the women’s ski events at the X Games. I’m grateful to still be a part of the sport, and to share my perspective.”
AdventureOnSI.com: What Backcountry / Big mountain projects are you working on?
Maggie Voisin: “The adventure continues! The past couple of seasons have been a blast as I’ve pushed in a new direction in the backcountry. I’ve had the amazing opportunity to work with Teton Gravity Research’s last two films, and I’m currently filming with them again this season."
"I’m also incredibly honored to be part of the first ever Natural Selection Ski event happening in Alaska. I have to laugh because I told myself I’d never compete again, but the second I got the call from NST, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m going into it excited to take in the whole experience as it’s my first ever freeride contest.”
AdventureOnSI.com: What’s next on the to-do list?
Maggie Voisin: “To be honest, I don’t really know. I’m just incredibly grateful for the journey I’m on right now. I’m in a whole new chapter of life and my career, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me while continuing to learn along the way. In this season of my life, it feels good to not have a big list of “what’s next”. All I know is that I want to keep progressing my skiing in the mountains, whichfeels like more than enough.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Lastly?
Maggie Voisin: "Never forget to have fun, don't take life too seriously, tell your friends and family you love them, and always take care of yourself first. Nature is healing. Put your phone down and watch the sunset, and appreciate the simple things in life. Life is full of ups and downs but, remember your perspective is everything. And most importantly, my favorite thing of all. Spread love and kindness everywhere you go!"