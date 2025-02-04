Dedicated Park Volunteer Found Deceased in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Ann Houghton, 73, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she failed to return home from her hike in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Jan. 28-29.
A search mission was launched for Houghton, with efforts focused on the Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge and Enloe Creek trails.
Their search soon lead authorities to a devastating outcome.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), in the afternoon of Feb. 2, Houghton's body was discovered a quarter mile off Enloe Creek Trail.
Her cause of death has not been released to the public at this time.
Katie Liming, NPA Spokesperson, confirmed with USA Today that there does not appear to be any foul play involved - an investigation is in place.
Several agencies assisted in the mission, including the Cherokee Fire and Rescue, BUSAR, Cowee Volunteer Fire Department, Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Macon Volunteer Fire Department.
As stated in the NPS media release, Houghton was a longtime volunteer at the national park. Clocking in over 20 years of volunteer work, she continued to make a positive impact on the park and its visitors.
In recognition of her efforts, the park nominated Houghton for a National Park Service George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2022.
This valuable recognition is given to volunteers who have made "exemplary contributions" to the national park community.
Over the course of her volunteer experience, Houghton has worked as a Trail Maintainer, Cemetery Assistant, Native Plants Gardener, Demonstrator for Special Events, Parkwide Litter Patrol Volunteer and Leave No Trace Ambassador.
Additionally, she has spent a copious amount of time volunteering in resource stewardship at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and mountain farm, as explained on the award recipient page.
"Ann was an enduring and beloved member of out smokies community. She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors," Acting Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Charles Sellars, said in the NPS statement.
"Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers condolences to her family and friends."