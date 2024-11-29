Delicious Post-Workout Snacks and Recipes Every Runner Should Try To Refuel
Oftentimes, people will assume the most important part of getting into the shape they want is the workouts themselves. While that is one major aspect, there is a lot that goes into achieving the workout goals you have set.
One area that some will come up short in is post-workout recovery and refueling. Regardless of what the workout was, whether it was running or lifting weights, protein is needed for your body to repair and build muscle.
It is imperative to do that so your body not only gets stronger but recovers for the next time you are doing a workout. Several factors go into play to determine just how much protein is needed, such as age and how intense a workout was.
A 45-60 minute workout with moderate intensity or with a simple pace should require about 10-15 grams of protein per serving, says Kelli Santiago, RD, and owner of Inso Sports Nutrition in Lakewood, Ohio.
Longer workouts with more intensity could require 20 grams of protein per serving.
“Reach for a high-protein snack after your run to start the muscle-building process right away,” suggests Marie Spano, RD, sports dietitian in Atlanta. “Athletes who consume protein and carbohydrate soon after they finish training tend to have more energy that day and a better run the next day.”
What kind of snacks should you be reaching for? Jenna Autuori Dedic of Runners World shared a wide range of options, as there should be something for everyone, even the most picky eaters or some with dietary restrictions.
Homemade and simple everything bagels provide a nice boost of 9 or 10 grams of protein and are a good snack to grab on the go and can be prepped ahead of time. There is sodium and carbohydrates to help reful as well.
Turkey and cheese wraps, simply putting one piece of the meat around a string cheese, provide about 11 grams of protein. Throw that on the bagel for a nice boost and a tasty snack.
If you have some time to cook at home, gluten-free blueberry cottage cheese pancakes are a suggested option. They can be cooked and frozen to be eaten later on.
Or, if you have time to sit down and enjoy them, add nut butter and berries for a post-workout meal that also provides other important fuel for your body such as healthy fats and antioxidants.
Beef jerky strips are a popular quick refueling snack as well. Try to find brands that don’t have added sugar, such as Chomps, which is grass-fed.
“Beef jerky products are typically high in sodium so they help with rehydrating after a long run or challenging workout,” says Santiago.
An alternative to jerky if that isn’t your thing is Wild Protein Chips. “Chicken” chips are high in protein thanks in part to the poultry and egg ingredients that make up the snack.
Another quick snack for people on the go is tuna and crackers. Whether it is canned or in a packet prepackaged, this is a fast way to hit protein goals. A single can of the fish can contain 27 grams of protein.
Steel-cut overnight oats have become a very popular food item as well. This is one of Santiago’s favorites and the recipe she provided at Runners World packs a protein punch and is very tasty. People can adjust the toppings to their liking, making for a versatile food item anyone can enjoy.