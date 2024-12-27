Denver Gears Up to Host 2025 Outside Festival with Major Headliners and Brands
The Outside Festival is returning to Denver this summer, and the 2025 lineup is nothing short of outstanding.
Denver's Civic Center Park is sure to be packed on the weekend of May 31-June 1, 2025, and Capital One and REI Co-op are the ones to credit. With their elite sponsorship, the Outside Festival will feature musical artists that embody the spirit of the outdoors, bringing fans together to celebrate the adventure that the outdoors can bring.
The musical guests are as follows: Lord Huron, Trampled by Turtles, Khruangbin, Sylvan Esso, Neal Francis, Waxahatchee, Hazlett, and Husbands.
These performers will be split up between the two days, encouraging fans to make it to both. Tickets were released to the public on Dec. 13, 2024, with VIP packages starting at $150 for a single day and $250 for the whole weekend. General Admission pricing for the two-day event started at $175 and included access to many perks including additional food and beverage options, as well as private bathrooms.
Regardless of the package you purchase, all those attending the festival will have the opportunity to hear from a great mix of speakers, eat great food, check out the latest and greatest outdoor gear, and catch a glimpse of some new adventure films.
During the 2024 Outside Festival, the organizers saw massive success in the gathering of outdoorsy people, finding new ways to promote the importance of prioritizing the great outdoors. Rolling with this momentum, the sponsors for the 2025 event have added speakers in the Denver Art Museum and the Denver Public Library.
There are expectations that upwards of 25,000 people will attend this event, so the Festival has added even more activities for all ages. Guests can join in on skill workshops, gear demos, yoga classes, climbing activities, and brand engagements.
There will even be a kid's zone for the little adventurers in the area. Children 12 and under can get into the whole event for free.
Denver's best food options will also be available for purchase during both days, with more information on those vendors to come.
As always, supplies and tickets are limited, so plan early and buy the tickets now. With music, food, gear, and knowledge all readily available, this event is something that you and the adventurer in your life won't want to miss.
Tickets can be purchased, here, and Capital One members can cash in on some special perks when they use their Capital One Visa or Mastercard at checkout.