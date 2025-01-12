Despite Earthquake German Mountaineer Finishes Mount Everest Winter Expedition
German climber Jost Kobusch safely reached base camp at the foot of Mount Everest, relieved and feeling accomplished. The climber braved high winds, freezing conditions, low oxygen levels, and earthquakes while ascending the West Ridge with just one goal - climbing higher than any other solo winter expedition before him, without supplemental oxygen.
Conditions on the mountain can test even the most experienced climber, but for Kobusch, it's just another day at the office. The climber took a moment to recount living through his second earthquake on Mount Everest.
"At first I thought a serac [a large block of ice from a glacier] had fallen off next to me," Kobusch told DW. "Then I realized that everything was shaking."
When the earthquake rattled Tibet, Kobusch was in a harrowing place, his tent on the West Ridge of Mount Everest at 5,700 meters (18,700 feet).
"Eventually, I heard rocks falling. And I felt the pressure waves when some seracs collapsed. "My tent was relatively safe on a rock slab, like on a small balcony, flanked by ice towers to the right and left."
His tent took damage in the earthquake, "It has a few holes from small stones hitting it. A pressure wave also literally pushed out the viewing window of the tent."
Kobusch waited until the quake settled down before continuing his descent.
"I deliberately took my time so that everything on the mountain could sort itself out again," he said.
A few hours later, he arrived safely at an Italian research station in the Everest Valley at around 5,000 meters, where he was reached by DW. The station has been serving as his base camp for this expedition.
The Tibet earthquake hit last Tuesday, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, and was felt in Nepal and parts of India. The epicenter was located 80 km (50 miles) north of Mount Everest, in the Tingri region of Tibet. At the time of this article, the quake claimed the lives of 126 people and injured 188 others, according to Chinese state media.
This isn't the first time Kobusch experienced an earthquake on Everest. He experienced an avalanche on the mountain in 2015, and his video went viral. The avalanche destroyed the Everest base camp and killed 22 people. In total, the 2015 quake claimed the lives of about 9,000 people.
Kobusch ended his current winter expedition after weighing the risks involved with continuing the ascent in the wake of the earthquake. He stressed the importance of aligning factors due to the difficulty of the ascent and determined that conditions weren't favorable to continue this season.
The expedition wasn't a complete failure, Kobusch broke the record for highest solo climb without oxygen assistance, when he climbed above 7,500 meters (24,606 feet), before beginning his descent.
Kobusch plans to continue to train and prepare for his future attempts at completing a solo winter ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.