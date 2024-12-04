Destination Canada Offering the Ultimate Cyber Monday Deal for Traveling Adventurers
The winter months provide travelers with an entirely new set of adventures they can partake in around the world. Beautiful scenes can be taken in if you are lucky enough to be able to go somewhere during the season.
With the end of the year coming, some people just need a break from it all.
Destination Canada is looking to get people out of that rut with an incredible Cyber Monday deal that is running throughout December.
In collaboration with Air Canada, they are launching “SnOOOw Days” trying to recreate some of the magic of snow days when you were a child. There wasn’t anything like the feeling of waking up and knowing that school was canceled after snow fall the previous night.
"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Destination Canada to offer contest winners the chance to experience the very best of winter in Canada” said Gabriella Lechner, Director Global Routes Marketing at Air Canada, said via the press release. “With non-stop flights from 52 U.S. cities and seamless connections in Air Canada’s three major hubs, we’re making it easy for travelers to choose their winter experience to visit up to 50 cities in Canada, be it flying to Vancouver to ski, Montréal to snowshoe, Toronto to skate or more.”
Destination Canada and Air Canada want to bring back that feeling with their newest promotion. Americans who no longer get the benefit of snow days as working adults can partake in this contest to win free flights.
The partnering companies are going to give away 50 pairs of free flights so that people can get that snow day feel again in adulthood. The lucky winners will have the chance to ditch the monotony of work and immerse themselves in the Canadian winter wonderland.
Roundtrip flights will be offered as part of the contest, which opened on December 2. It will remain open until December 20, and anyone looking to enter can do so at www.snowdaycanada.com for their chance to win.
Canada is known as the “home of winter” and a few lucky winners will get to experience that for themselves in this contest. There are so many activities that are offered throughout the country, such as snowmobiling or skating on a frozen lake, something that isn’t always possible in parts of the United States.
There will be a chance to see the Northern Lights as well.
“Canadian winter is a time for joy, trying new things, and reconnecting with our inner child. The
‘SnOOOw Day Giveaway’ is our way of encouraging Americans to step away from their busy
lives and immerse themselves in the wonder of Canada’s winter landscapes.” said Gloria Loree,
Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, at Destination Canada,
“Sure, the virtual world has made remote work and school more efficient, but who said it was
any more fun? We’re here to preserve the nostalgic charm of a snow day.”