Discover Most Stunning National Parks for Unforgettable Stargazing Experiences
Stargazing is one of the oldest human traditions, with stories and constellations dating back thousands of years. Humans have a natural desire to watch the heavens, but with the light pollution many of us experience in our day to day lives, witnessing the grandeur of a starry sky can be difficult.
These national parks offer a reprieve from the lit-up world most of us live in, with unparalleled views of the night sky. This makes them a perfect vacation destination for meteor showers, eclipses, and other cosmic events.
Or, simply visit them in the dark and turn your attention up for a view that's sure to amaze!
Joshua Tree National Park
With prickly trees and dusty deserts, Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best for stargazing. Located only an hour's drive from Palm Springs, Calif., Joshua Tree boasts miles of scenic drives, amazing rock climbing, and hiking for adventurers of all skill levels.
One of the best offerings of the park, however, is its view of the night sky. There are four designated stargazing areas, as well as countless roadside pulloffs. Or, pitch your tent in one of the park's nine campgrounds (though additional camping fees do apply).
For safety, be sure to stay awake, alert, and within 20 feet of your vehicle when stargazing.
Death Valley National Park
One of the best parks to visit in the winter, Death Valley also boasts world-renowned stargazing. The skies in Death Valley are so dark that they're classified as the highest level by the International Dark Sky Organization, making this park a must-see for stargazers.
The best time of year to visit Death Valley is in the winter, as the summer temperatures can swell to a dangerous level. Temperatures hover in the 40s at night, so be sure to bundle up to get a good view of the Milky Way!
Big Bend National Park
Big Bend is one of the best places in the country to view the stars, boasting dark skies that are typically clear of clouds. The national park itself has impeccable stargazing, but you can also check out the nearby International Dark Sky Reserve.
There are tons of things to do in Big Bend National Park, including over 100 miles of paved roads for scenic drives, and 200 miles of hiking trails. Be sure to visit in the off-season (spring, winter, or autumn) for cooler temperatures.
At night, the skies in Big Bend National Park are so clear that you can see over 2,000 stars! Be sure to give your eyes a minimum of 25 minutes to adjust to the dark without light (including cell phones).