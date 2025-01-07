Adventure On SI

Discover Most Stunning National Parks for Unforgettable Stargazing Experiences

Visit these national parks for some of the best stargazing one will find in the United States.

Emma Grace

Catch a view of the Milky Way at these national parks
Catch a view of the Milky Way at these national parks / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stargazing is one of the oldest human traditions, with stories and constellations dating back thousands of years. Humans have a natural desire to watch the heavens, but with the light pollution many of us experience in our day to day lives, witnessing the grandeur of a starry sky can be difficult.

These national parks offer a reprieve from the lit-up world most of us live in, with unparalleled views of the night sky. This makes them a perfect vacation destination for meteor showers, eclipses, and other cosmic events.

Or, simply visit them in the dark and turn your attention up for a view that's sure to amaze!

Joshua Tree National Park

With prickly trees and dusty deserts, Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best for stargazing. Located only an hour's drive from Palm Springs, Calif., Joshua Tree boasts miles of scenic drives, amazing rock climbing, and hiking for adventurers of all skill levels.

One of the best offerings of the park, however, is its view of the night sky. There are four designated stargazing areas, as well as countless roadside pulloffs. Or, pitch your tent in one of the park's nine campgrounds (though additional camping fees do apply).

A Joshua tree at sunset
Joshua trees are scraggly and scruffy, but the park provides some of the best stargazing in the country! / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For safety, be sure to stay awake, alert, and within 20 feet of your vehicle when stargazing.

Death Valley National Park

One of the best parks to visit in the winter, Death Valley also boasts world-renowned stargazing. The skies in Death Valley are so dark that they're classified as the highest level by the International Dark Sky Organization, making this park a must-see for stargazers.

The best time of year to visit Death Valley is in the winter, as the summer temperatures can swell to a dangerous level. Temperatures hover in the 40s at night, so be sure to bundle up to get a good view of the Milky Way!

Big Bend National Park

Big Bend is one of the best places in the country to view the stars, boasting dark skies that are typically clear of clouds. The national park itself has impeccable stargazing, but you can also check out the nearby International Dark Sky Reserve.

There are tons of things to do in Big Bend National Park, including over 100 miles of paved roads for scenic drives, and 200 miles of hiking trails. Be sure to visit in the off-season (spring, winter, or autumn) for cooler temperatures.

At night, the skies in Big Bend National Park are so clear that you can see over 2,000 stars! Be sure to give your eyes a minimum of 25 minutes to adjust to the dark without light (including cell phones).

Published
Emma Grace
EMMA GRACE

Emma Grace is a rock-hopping, mountain-climbing, sour-candy-eating adventurer who loves her car, her cat, and her trusty backpack. She holds a B.A. in creative writing from SUNY Potsdam, where she minored in wilderness education and fell in love with the Adirondack Park. She is a self-published author of two YA dystopian novels with a third on the way, and loves to combine her passions by writing about the great outdoors. Her favorite place to hang out is in the nearest public library, where she likes to plot grand adventures both on and off the page.

Home/Latest News