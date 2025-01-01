Discover National Parks That Offer Stunning Winter Escapes and Views
It seems like winter lovers are few and far between these days, but visiting these national parks in the winter is a surefire way to turn any summer-lover into a snowflake fanatic. Not only do you get beautiful views when visiting national parks in the winter, but you also get to avoid most of the crowds!
Arches National Park
Arches National Park is gorgeous anytime of year, but with a light dusting of snow and minimal crowds, it's truly a sight to behold.
Winter activities in the park range from hiking to scenic drives, though wearing traction devices is a must, especially on shaded trails.
Temperatures are typically in the 30-50 degrees fahrenheit range during the day, dropping down to the 20s or below at night. Make sure you bring a good sleeping bag if you plan to camp at the park's 25 open winter sites!
Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park (sometimes considered THE national park to visit) is located in Estes Park, Colorado. The lowest part of the park sits at 7,600 feet, with the highest being over 14,000 feet up on the summit of Longs Peak.
This means the park is chilly in the winter, with the average daytime temperature being only 30 degrees Fahrenheit. And with just the right amount of snow, Rocky Mountain National Park turns into a veritable winter wonderland.
Winter activities in the park range from backcountry skiing to hiking to even sledding! You can also join a snowshoe ranger walk all season long. Be sure to pack some good snowshoes (or rent them in nearby Estes Park).
Acadia National Park
For east coast nature lovers, there's few places more magical than Acadia National Park. The roar of a winter sea combined with snow-covered shores is an awe-inspiring view for all who brave the cold to witness it.
Located on the rugged coast of Maine, Acadia National Park is a treasure trove of winter fun. Daytime temps range from 25-35 degrees Fahrenheit, dropping down to the teens overnight. There is no winter camping in the park, so warmer lodging should be found in nearby Bar Harbor.
While many of the park's roads close to vehicles in the winter, over 45 miles of the park's iconic carriage roads remain open for snowshoers, backcountry skiiers, and even travel on horseback.
Finding Your Winter Wonderland
No matter what national park you visit this winter season, they're all sure to inspire with astounding views. So grab your layers and get ready to enjoy the snow (and lack of crowds) this winter at some of the coolest national parks!