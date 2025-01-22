Discover New Jersey's Hidden Gem Through-Hike To Up Your Hiking Adventures
When you think of New Jersey, there's a few things that likely come to mind. Maybe you envision the famous Jersey Shore, with carnival rides and bustling arcades right there on the beach. Or perhaps you think of Philadelphia and New York City, two huge cities bordering the state, where many NJ residents work and travel to.
You likely don't think of the Pine Barrens, a 1.1-million acre swath of forest dominating the state's southern half.
The Pine Barrens are rife with wild blueberries, pitch pines, whitetail deer, and black bears. The acidic, "sugar sand" soil is soft underfoot, making it a joint-friendly hiking destination.
The Pine Barrens contain several state forests, including Wharton State Forest, Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Bass River State Forest, and Penn State Forest. Cutting across those state lands is a 52-mile hiking track known as the Batona Trail.
The Batona Trail runs north-south from Ongs Hat to Bass River State Forest, traversing Brendan T. Byrne State Forest along the way. It can be hiked in either direction, and hikers report enjoying both the southbound and northbound routes.
There are several designated campsites along the way, as well as unparalleled natural beauty as the trail winds through cedar swamps, historic cranberry bogs, and miles of tranquil forest.
The trail covers roughly 52 miles, though reroutes due to fires and land ownership changes have altered the distance over the years. Over that entire distance, it gains only a few hundred feet of elevation, making for flat hiking and easy miles.
When planning a through-hike of the Batona Trail, remember that camping is only permissible in designated sites. Those include (from north to south): Brendan T. Byrne Campground, Batona Camp, Lower Forge, Buttonwood Hill Camp, and Lake Absegami (which is at the southern terminus).
Most through-hikers finish the trail in 2-3 days, though some do it in a single overnight, and others stop at all designated campsites.
The best time to hike the Batona Trail is in the fall. While pine trees don't exactly boast the best autumn foliage, cooler temperatures and a lack of bugs will make it a far more pleasant trip.
Be cautious of ticks on your Batona through-hike, and be sure to treat your clothing and tent with permethrin to keep them at bay. Ticks are generally worse in the spring and summer, but are present all year long in the Pine Barrens, so be sure to do a thorough tick-check before bed each night.
The Batona Trail is a great place for aspiring through-hikers to get their feet wet. Though the trail offers little in the way of grand vistas, the quiet beauty of the Pine Barrens is as peaceful as it is inspiring.