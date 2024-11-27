Discover Six Iconic Turkey Trot Routes Perfect for Thanksgiving Morning
The year is 1896 and in Buffalo, New York, the local YMCA is hosting an 8K cross country race on Thanksgiving Day. Although there was much anticipation on the organization's part, only six participants show up to run the race. One leaves the track after two miles, one drops out when his breakfast comes back up, the two of them leaving the other four to finish without them. The winner, Henry A. Allison set a pace with a six minute mile and finished in 31 minutes and 12 seconds.
Although the debut of the race did not bode well for future reoccurrence, the Turkey Trot has been held annually for 128 years, making it the oldest continuous foot race in North America. Throughout the years it has spread across the continent and has brought countless communities together. Some do it for fitness, others for family and community, but many of them are run to raise money for various charities.
All reasoning aside, the Turkey Trot is meant to be lighthearted, fun, and a great way to celebrate Turkey Day. Whether you want to run or watch the turkeys from the sidelines, here are six of the top Trots across the U.S. to make your way to.
Buffalo, New York
Since it is the home of the very first Turkey Trot, why not make your way to New York to experience the 8K for yourself? The 129th annual race will take place on Thursday, November 28 through Sunday, December 1 and hosts up to 14,000 participants. If you aren't a runner, walking perfectly acceptable too. Either way, the costumes and the atmosphere will make for a great experience all around.
Silicon Valley, California
This family friendly race is gearing up for its 20th year and is being held on Thanksgiving Day. Participants can choose between a 5K and a 10K with the addition of a Kids Fun Run, making it an experience for the whol family. The Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is among the largest races in the USA and all proceeds are donated to various charities including the Healthier Kids Foundation and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Santa Cruz County.
Dana Point, California
Consistently landing at the top of the Turkey Trot list, the Dana Point Turkey Trot takes place at one of the most scenic portions of California. Set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Trotters can choose between a 5K, 10k, or 15K with the additional options of a combo race and a kids' race. Either way the views will be spectacular, the route winding its way through Doheny State Beach, a satisfying way to spend the holiday with your friends and family.
Chicago, Illinois
The Lifetime Turkey Trot held in Chicago is celebrating its 46th year and the races are always followed up by a tailgate party, providing games, food and music for everyone. These races are a beneficiary for the Great Chicago Food Depository and this Turkey Trot is a great way to give thanks to the community and celebrate the holiday season.
Las Vegas, Nevada
If you are looking for more of a challenge this Thanksgiving, look no further than the Las Vegas Turkey Trot. The main event of this Trot is the 12K, a half marathon that follows the Historic Railroad Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Although this is one of the toughest routes, the views are unforgettable. There are additional options for a 5K and a 1 mile race for those who want to see the views in a less strenuous circumstance.
Cincinnati, Ohio
One of the oldest Turkey Trots to date, the Thanksgiving Day Race in Cincinatti started in 1907 and has since become a treasured Cincinatti tradition. The event offers a 10K, a 5K and a Kids Run, the route winding through three cities and two states. The celebration lets the whole family in on the fun and supports charities such as Alzheimer's Association and Girls on the Run.