Discover the Best Hiking Socks for Ultimate Comfort on Trails
Nobody likes wet, cold feet when they're hiking--not even the most hardcore hiker you know. But choosing the right boots is only part of the equation of keeping your feet dry and comfortable on your outdoor adventures.
Choosing the right socks is just as important as a good pair of boots. Thin cotton socks won't protect your feet--worse, they'll absorb water and keep the inside of your boots waterlogged, preventing your feet from drying out.
For a positive experience, it's important to choose a high-quality, sturdy pair of socks. Merino wool is unparallelled in its comfort and durability, especially for winter hiking. There are seemingly dozens of sock brands out there, specializing in everything from running socks to skiing socks to leisure socks.
These are some of the most tried-and-tested sock brands out there for your next outdoor adventure.
1. Darn Tough
Based in Vermont, Darn Tough socks are more than durable. With a lifetime guarantee, you can run your socks ragged and know that your feet will still be protected.
You can take the helpful Sock Finder Quiz to find the perfect sock for you, whether you're hiking, running, or relaxing around a campfire.
Darn Tough has a commitment to sustainability and environmentally ethical practices, as well as transparency about the future of their sourcing for materials like polyester and nylon.
If you're looking for a sturdy, sustainable pair of socks, Darn Tough might be for you!
2. Smartwool
Another merino wool sock, Smartwools are reliable and comfortable for even the longest adventures. They have a variety of sock styles ranging from crew to over-the-calf, and no cushion to maximum cushion.
Smartwool also makes baselayers, t-shirts, hats, and even underwear. Stay toasty all over with a variety of durable products!
Smartwool is committed to sustainability, with a free sock recycling program you can do from home. You can also order recycled products through their Second Cut Project.
3. Merrell
Merrell has a variety of socks for hiking and trail running, mostly made of lighter-weight materials like nylon and polyester. This makes them great for warm-weather adventures.
Merrell also offers lower prices than brands like Darn Tough and Smartwool, which makes them good for adventurers on a budget.
Merrell socks work best with Merrell boots, which are a sturdy and reliable option for hitting the trails.
Caring For Wool Socks
Wool socks, in particular, require extra love to stay in tip-top shape for adventuring. When washing wool socks, turn them inside out, and be sure to wash them on a gentle cycle with cold water.
Air-dry or tumble-dry your wool socks on low heat to prevent shrinkage and damage.
Avoid using fabric softeners, bleach, or harsh detergents, as these can damage the integrity of your socks.