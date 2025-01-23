Discover the Best National Parks for Mountain Biking
There's plenty of ways to enjoy the U.S.'s beautiful national parks--on foot, by car, or even by bike.
Biking is one of the best ways to take in the views without whizzing by in a car or slogging away on foot. It's the perfect, Goldilocks zone of travel to see the parks, but some of them are more suitable for mountain biking than others.
These are the best national parks for travel by bike.
1. Canyonlands National Park
Canyonlands National Park is a paradise for mountain bikers, with hundreds of miles of dirt roads.
The most popular route is the 100-mile White Rim Road, which loops around and below the Island in the Sky mesa top. You can bikepack this route, but be prepared for limited water sources, and be sure to snag a permit before your trip.
The best time of year to visit is the fall or spring, when weather conditions are most favorable.
2. Redwood National Park
Coast between towering redwood trees, or haul yourself up the impressive Little Bald Hills trail (boasting over 1,600 feet of elevation gain) at Redwood National Park.
Redwood National Park offers plenty in the way of biking, from winding paved roads to killer trails. There's something here for every biker, no matter your skill or experience level.
3. Acadia National Park
With miles and miles of famous carriage roads, Acadia National Park is perfect for adventurous bicyclists.
Acadia National Park doesn't offer much in the way of singletrack biking, but the carriage roads are perfect for road bikers looking to try something new.
The best time of year to visit is the fall, when cooler temperatures and stunning foliage blanket the park.
In the spring, carriage roads often close to all traffic due to high quantities of mud, so be sure to check that they're open before you go!
4. Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park sits adjacent to Tucson, Ariz., one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country. It also links up with the famed Arizona Trail, which offers 800 miles of singletrack for hiking and biking from Utah to Mexico.
The park itself offers mostly paved or gravel road biking opportunities, but adventurers can explore the Arizona Trail in and around the park.
The best time of year to visit is in the winter, when temperatures are moderate and favorable.
Final Thoughts
Finding true mountain biking in national parks can be difficult, as many parks offer only gravel or road biking. But these parks offer the perfect mix of adventurous singletrack and scenic road biking.
Head out to your nearest bike-friendly national park to see the world on two wheels instead of two feet!