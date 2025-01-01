Discover the Surprising Benefits of Cold Plunge Therapy for Athletes
To cold plunge or not to cold plunge? That is the question. The idea of dipping into a bath of glacial temperature water does not appeal to most. However, cold baths have become all the rage and the reasoning behind it is becoming more and more apparent.
Whether it is a cold shower, taking a dip into the ocean, jumping into a glacier lake, or sitting in an ice bath in your backyard, read on to find learn all about the benefits, risks, and methods of diving into the world of polar plunges.
Cold plunges have origin stories from all over the world, including Japan, Native American cultures and Nordic countries. Although the methods vary slightly, all origin stories have one benefit in common: healing of the mind and body.
The basics of the practice involve submerging yourself into a body of water that is at or below 50ºF for an extended period of time (usually ranging from 30 seconds to 10 minutes).
Although the idea of putting yourself through tempuratures one usually tries to avoid for half the year sounds like torture, like most exercise regimes, it's mind over matter.
Experts say that there are many short-term as well as long-term benefits including better immunity, better sleep quality, better circulation, endorphin boosts, fat burning, and pain alleviation. The Mayo Clinic Health System website explains that "icy water may have a positive effect on recovery after exercise by reducing inflammation and soreness. It also may help build resiliency, restore balance to the nervous system and improve cognitive function and mood."
Research suggests that the practice of submerging yourself in icy water helps reduce muscle damage that occurs through exercise and can reduce inflammation, which in turn, reduces soreness. It is believed that these benefits are the result of the cold water triggering a constriction of blood vessels in the body. This can also be the case with migraines, as cold water is a proven remedy toward splitting headaches.
Many practicers of cold plunging report that since starting, their mental and emotional health has taken a positive turn. A decrease in anxiety and depression are side effects that many ice bathers experience. An ongoing study on winter-time swimmers shows that those who regularly immerse themselves in cold water as a habit report lower levels of stress and higher levels of endorphins.
Though there are several benefits of cold plunges, there are a few drawbacks to keep in mind as well. The most obvious one being the discomfort of the cold. However, frequent plungers report that they continously become more and more tolerant of the icy chill and that the benefits outweigh the discomfort.
There is no shame in starting small and working your way up; in fact, it is highly recommended to do just that to keep cold plunging safe and more beneficial and enjoyable.
Also keep in mind that too cold of water can result in hypothermia or frostbite, so if you are taking a bath outside, check the temp of the water before taking the dive. Be sure to bring towels and warm clothing and keep them close by if you choose to do outdoor plunges.
If you are considering trying out cold plunge therapy in 2025, keep in mind the benefits to keep you jumping in to the icy waters of improvement. There is much to consider despite the drawbacks.
Start by doing your research and talking to a specialist if you feel it is necessary in order to follow the right protocol. It is also encouraged to meet with your primary care provider if you have cardiovascular disease so you can take the proper precautionary measures before risking a cold plunge.