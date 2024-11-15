Disneyland Resort Set to Unveil Thrilling New Bayou Adventure Ride Experience
In perfect Mardi Gras fashion, Disney will unveil their newest water attraction featuring the princess of the bayou, Princess Tiana. No stone was left unturned in the planning of this major attraction, as the park made sure to revamp the once great Critter Country. The New Orleans corner of Disneyland has always been a spot of adventure for guests, and this latest attraction will meet every expectation come November 15, 2024.
Tiana's Bayou Adventure will take riders down a river adventure with details of Tiana's story. The ride will also have a 50-foot log flume drop to add some serious whitewater action for riders.
The ride is meant to add to Tiana's story detailed in Disney's 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog," as she continues her life with Prince Naveen. In this case, Tiana is in search for the perfect Mardi Gras soiree, and is bringing fans along for the journey with all of her bayou friends.
Disneyland is known for its ability to tell a story with magical imagery and immersion, and this new attraction is no exception. The ride will fit right in at Disneyland's Bayou Country (formerly Critter Country) along with rides like The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes. Riders will get to experience authentic New Orleans style lights, food, and music along the water ride.
Food options will feature Hungry Bear BBQ Jamboree, The Harbour Galley, and Pooh Corner. Authentic bayou meals and treats can be found at these locations to further add to the experience that Tiana's Bayou Adventure is about to bring to Disneyland.
Along the ride, guests will see some familiar faces from the bayou, including Louis, the musically inclined alligator, as well as Mama Odie, the bayou's local magical voodoo priestess. New characters will also be introduced during the completely immersive, 50-foot drop that is meant to give riders the experience of a frog in the bayou.
Disneyland will incorporate festive music to really bring guests into the amazing culture that the bayou brings. These music types will include Afro-Cuban jams, along with Rara and Zydeco tunes to really bring this attraction to life.
Princess Tiana's story has always been different from the other Disney Princesses; outlining hard work and the desire to make your dreams come true rather than just wishing for them. The new attraction will be no different. Families can experience a genuine 1927's style world just within the Anaheim gates.