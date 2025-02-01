Dog Falls 200 Feet Down Waterfall While Hiking With Owner in California
On Saturday, Jan. 25, a hiker and his dog, 'Moscow,' were hiking along a trail in South Lake Tahoe, California when their trip took a turn.
At approximately 10:22 a.m. that morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received a call from the distressed hiker, explaining that Moscow had tumbled down a nearby waterfall.
According to the social media statement released by authorities, Moscow had fallen roughly 200 feet down the falls. Miraculously, the dog survived the incident.
"Moscow's owner was determined to find a way down the cliff to get to Moscow," officials stated.
However, after receiving the hiker's call for help, several agencies immediately deployed to assist, including the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.
While the rescue teams were on the way, a nearby climber provided support.
"Rescuers were able to locate Moscow who was being attended to by a good Samaritan that was ice climbing," authorities wrote on social media.
"Due to the injuries sustained in the fall, Moscow's ability to move was greatly hindered."
As stated in the release, authorities were able to utilize a harnessed backpack designed for animals to transport Moscow off the trail. He was then brought to an emergency veterinarian for further treatment.
Despite suffering extensive injuries, Moscow is fortunate to have survived such a drastic fall.
Authorities shared that Moscow is "doing well" at this time.
Assisting in the mission alongside the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office SAR was the El Dorado Animal Control team and a drone from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.
Following the social media statement, the comment section has been flooding with well-wishes for Moscow and his recovery.
While dogs are known to be great hiking companions, extra precautions are needed.
As any hiker or climber knows, while the risks associated with outdoor adventures can be mitigated, they will always be present in some form.