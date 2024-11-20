Dogs Aboard! Florida Cruise Line Launches Pet Friendly Cruises in November 2025
In November 2025, furry friends and their owners will have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise together on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruise of West Orlando have partnered together to make this dream possible.
"We are proud to pioneer an experience where every guest feels welcomed, cared for, and celebrated," Dawn von Graff, owner of Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, told Travel and Leisure Magazine. "This cruise is more than a vacation - it's a celebration of the unbreakable bond between people and their dogs."
The cruise is expected to carry roughly 250 dogs alongside their owners. To make the experience even more memorable, unique activities will be held, including costume contests, parades, and exciting dog shows. For easy access, each cabin is equipped with a pet relief station on the balcony. As additional support, pet butlers are provided for the dogs to help keep the ship and cabin areas clean.
While on board, treat your dog to a grooming session, massage, and dog-friendly splash zones.
Steve Matzke from Cruise Tails stated, "I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years I missed out on the 'family reunion' cruise because I will not travel without him. I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers."
For safety purposes, each owner must provide a pet health certificate showing that each dog is vaccinated, and each owner will need to be approved by the Cruise Tails team.
Dog-lovers who do not own a pet are still welcome aboard. There will be designated dog-free locations on the ship, such as the casino and pool decks.
If leaving your pet behind while you enjoy a trip is unbearable, this is the vacation for you. The cruise will depart from Tampa, Florida in November of next year, but a waitlist to join in on the fun will open soon.