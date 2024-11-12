Dolly Parton Offers Your Family a Chance To Win a Dollywood Vacation
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the Dollywood amusement park is a family-friendly destination that people from all over visit. However, money can be tight, preventing many families from visiting this incredible park.
To provide families with a vacation getaway, Dolly Parton has teamed up with Tennessee Tourism to grant ten four-member families a VIP Dollywood experience, along with a two-night stay at the resort in 2025. Additionally, winners will receive season passes to the park, a signed guitar from Dolly Parton, and an activity pass for Pigeon Forge attractions.
To become a winner, you must order the new Tennessee Playcation Kid's Guide, in which ten of the copies will have a butterfly ticket hidden within the first 90 pages.
Parton grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains and has always had fond memories of her home state. As she told Travel + Leisure, "It's like three states in one. You've got your mountains in East Tennessee, your rolling hills here in middle Tennessee, and then your flat areas down in West Tennessee. We've got the rivers, lakes, mountains, hiking, and we've got all sorts of music - blues, country, and mountain. I think it's just great - not just because I was born and raised here - but I've been everywhere, and Tennessee is the greatest state."
However, vacationing wasn't a part of her childhood. Rather, Parton explained to Travel + Leisure that her getaways consisted of picnics at the nearby river or visiting extended family.
"We wished we could go on vacations, but we were not that family to have that kind of money," Parton told the magazine. "So I'm so proud that I've been able to provide a wonderful place like Dollywood for families."
In 2025, the park will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. That is 40 years of providing families with fun, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime. Join the excitement by pre-ordering your Tennessee Playcation Kid's Guide now.